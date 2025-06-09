Technology News
Vivo T4 Ultra to Get MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC; Camera, Display Features Revealed

Vivo T4 Ultra will be equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 June 2025 17:53 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T4 Ultra will be equipped with a triple rear camera unit

Highlights
  • Vivo T4 Ultra will get a Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto camera
  • The handset will carry an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter as well
  • The Vivo T4 Ultra will support Google's Circle to Search, AI Notes Assist
Vivo T4 Ultra is scheduled to be unveiled in India on June 11. The company recently revealed the design and colour options of the upcoming smartphone. Now, Vivo has confirmed some key features of the handset, including its display, camera, and chipset details. The phone will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC and will sport a 1.5K quad-curved display. It will get a triple rear camera unit, including a periscope telephoto shooter. The Vivo T4 Ultra will join the base Vivo T4 5G and the Vivo T4x 5G variants.

Vivo T4 Ultra Key Features Revealed Ahead of India Launch

The Vivo T4 Ultra will be powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, the official landing page for the phone confirms. The company claims that the phone scored more than 2 million points on the AnTuTu benchmark test. The details have also been listed on the phone's Flipkart mircosite. It is confirmed to be available for purchase via the e-commerce site, the Vivo e-store, and select retail stores.

Vivo has also confirmed that the triple rear camera unit of the upcoming T4 Ultra will include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle shooter.

The rear camera setup on the Vivo T4 Ultra will also be equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto camera with support for up to 3x optical zoom, up to 10x telephoto macro zoom, up to 100x digital zoom, and OIS and electronic image stabilisation (EIS).

Vivo T4 Ultra's official landing page further reveals that it will offer a quad-curved AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness level. The handset will measure 7.43mm in thickness and weigh 192g. It will come with several AI-backed features like AI Note Assist, AI Erase, AI Transcript Assist, AI Call Translation, and Google's Circle to Search.

The company has already confirmed that the Vivo T4 Ultra will launch in India on June 11 at 12pm IST.

Further reading: Vivo T4 Ultra, Vivo T4 Ultra India Launch, Vivo T4 Ultra Features, Vivo T4 series, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
