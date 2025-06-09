Technology News
Oppo K13x 5G Price Range in India Tipped; Alleged Retail Box Suggests Flat Display

Oppo K13x 5G is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 June 2025 19:32 IST
Oppo K13x 5G Price Range in India Tipped; Alleged Retail Box Suggests Flat Display

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo K13 5G (pictured) was priced at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option

Highlights
  • Oppo K13x 5G could get a a 6,000mAh battery
  • The handset is expected to come with support for 45W fast charging
  • The Oppo K13x 5G may carry a 50-megapixel main rear camera
Oppo K13x 5G has been teased to launch in India soon. Although the company has yet to confirm the exact launch date, we know it will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart alongside the official e-store. The brand has not officially revealed the design of the handset, but a report has shared an alleged image of its retail box, suggesting the design and price range of the smartphone. The Oppo K13x 5G is expected to join the standard K13 5G model.

Oppo K13x 5G Price Range in India, Retail Box Leaked Online

The Oppo K13x 5G could be priced under Rs. 15,999 in India, according to a 91Mobiles report, which did not suggest the RAM and storage options of the phone. Notably, the preceding Oppo K12x 5G was launched at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants, respectively.

Meanwhile, the vanilla Oppo K13 5G starts at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 19,999. It was launched in India with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC and a 7,000mAh battery in April.

The aforementioned report has also included an alleged retail box image of the Oppo K13x 5G. The display design of the handset appears on the box. It is seen with a flat display with rounded corners and a centred hole-punch slot at the top. This aligns with the official teaser, which shows the silhouette of the upcoming phone. 

Oppo K13x 5G is tipped to be backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC and a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. For optics, it is said to get a 50-megapixel sensor alongside a 2-megapixel secondary sensor at the back. The handset could feature an 8-megapixel snapper at the front for selfies and video calls.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
