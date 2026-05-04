ChatGPT's conversations with the alleged mass shooter, Phoenix Ikner, have reportedly surfaced, revealing concerning details. Ikner, who is currently in custody and has been charged with the mass shooting at Florida State University (FSU) in the US, reportedly asked ChatGPT for critical information about handling a handgun and the number of deaths it would take to get the incident national coverage moments before allegedly killing and injuring multiple students. The new development is said to have arrived at a time when OpenAI is facing a criminal probe for the alleged assistance of ChatGPT in the heinous act.

ChatGPT Reportedly Helps FSU Shooter

According to The Wall Street Journal, Ikner asked ChatGPT the number of classmates he would have to kill in order to get the incident reported on national media. Citing a transcript of the exchanges, the publication claimed that instead of refusing to answer, the OpenAI chatbot said, “3 or more people killed (excluding the shooter) is often the unofficial bar for widespread national media attention.”

More concerningly, the publication claimed that ChatGPT also helped the suspected mass shooter learn how to use a handgun. Ikner reportedly uploaded an image of a Glock, and the AI chatbot explained how to shoot it. He is said to have also asked about the right way to use the Remington 12-gauge shotgun.

Ikner reportedly had the final conversation about the mass shooting with ChatGPT just four minutes before killing two people and injuring six others at FSU. The 20-year-old has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted first-degree murder. A trial is now pending, with the next hearing date being October 19.

The publication also claimed that Ikner had told ChatGPT that he was feeling depressed and suicidal. Yet, none of these conversations was flagged by OpenAI, and no authorities were reported. An OpenAI spokesperson told the publication that ChatGPT is not responsible for Ikner's actions, adding that the AI firm “proactively” shared the conversations with the authorities after the incident.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier reportedly announced last year, April, that the State was launching a criminal investigation into OpenAI for the alleged role its AI chatbot played in the mass shooting. The investigation is ongoing, and the company's criminal liability is being evaluated by officials.