Oppo K13x 5G will launch in India soon. The Chinese tech brand announced the arrival of the new K series smartphone through a press release on Friday. It will be available for purchase through Flipkart. The Oppo K13x 5G will be a direct successor to last year's Oppo K12x 5G. It is rumoured to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and house a 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Oppo will unveil the Oppo K13x 5G in India soon. The new handset will join the Oppo K13 5G, which was introduced in April. The upcoming phone is confirmed to have a durable design and a long-lasting battery. It is advertised to come with AI-powered camera features and ultra-fast charging features. It will debut in the mid-range smartphone segment in the country.

The Oppo K13x will go on sale through Flipkart. It is likely to be available for purchase via the Oppo India online store and offline stores as well.

As per a recent rumours, the Oppo K13x 5G will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and an 8-megapixel front camera. It is tipped to get a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary lens. The phone is speculated to feature a 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Oppo K12x 5G Price, Specifications

The Oppo K13x 5G will succeed the Oppo K12x 5G, which was launched in India in July last year with a price tag of Rs. 12,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

Oppo K12x 5G has a 6.67-inch HD+ (1,604 x 720 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It has a dual rear camera unit with a 32-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. The phone gets an 8-megapixel selfie shooter and an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance.

The Oppo K12x 5G features a 5,100mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.