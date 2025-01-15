Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • ChatGPT’s New Tasks Feature Signals OpenAI’s Move Toward AI Agents

ChatGPT’s New Tasks Feature Signals OpenAI’s Move Toward AI Agents

Tasks in ChatGPT is currently rolling out to ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Teams users in beta.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 January 2025 13:23 IST
ChatGPT’s New Tasks Feature Signals OpenAI’s Move Toward AI Agents

Photo Credit: OpenAI

Tasks can be scheduled by directly prompting ChatGPT or by going to the Tasks page via the Profile menu

Highlights
  • OpenAI said Tasks will be rolled out to all ChatGPT users at a later date
  • Tasks can be used to set a one-time or recurring reminder for ChatGPT
  • The feature also allows ChatGPT to perform a task at a future time
Advertisement

OpenAI began rolling out a new feature on ChatGPT Tuesday that allows users to schedule reminders and actions for the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot. Dubbed Tasks, the new feature is currently being offered to all paid subscribers of the AI platform and the company has revealed plans to roll it out to the free tier later this year. The feature also appears to be OpenAI's first step towards bringing agentic capabilities of AI models to its popular chatbot.

OpenAI Rolls Out Tasks Feature for ChatGPT

In a series of posts on X (formerly known as Twitter), OpenAI announced Tasks, currently available in beta to ChatGPT Plus, Teams, and Pro users. The feature is planned to be expanded to those on the free tier of the AI chatbot later this year. Currently, the Tasks page can only be accessed via the web version of the platform.

The company said that it intends to use the beta period to better understand how people use the feature and to refine it before it is rolled out to users on the free tier. Additionally, users cannot use the Advanced Voice Mode to set tasks.

openai tasks page ChatGPT Tasks feature

Tasks manager page in ChatGPT web
Photo Credit: OpenAI

Tasks is essentially a scheduling feature. Users can go to ChatGPT web and either type a prompt in the text field or go to the Tasks page via the profile menu to set a new task. These tasks can be reminders set as one-time on a specific date and time or recurring. Users can also tell the chatbot to perform a task at the scheduled time.

This feature can be used to get a daily news summary in the morning or a motivational message right before workout time. Since prompts can be used to set up Tasks, users can simply type a natural language message such as “Send me a summary of the biggest technology news of the day at 7:30pm on weekdays,” and it will set up the schedule.

While the scheduling part of the feature is not that groundbreaking (every smartphone clock app allows users to set up reminders), it is the “performing action” at a future time, which is quite interesting. While this is technically not an agentic function as no action is being taken outside the chatbot platform, it still requires the AI to use memory and multi-step execution to generate text or image at a given time. These capabilities in combination are typically associated with AI agents.

OpenAI has been rumoured to be working on its first AI agent, dubbed Operator, for quite some time, and it is possible that Tasks is the first step towards that goal.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OpenAI, ChatGPT, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI agents
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on OnePlus Smartphones
Elon Musk Sued by US SEC Over Late Disclosure of Twitter Stake

Related Stories

ChatGPT’s New Tasks Feature Signals OpenAI’s Move Toward AI Agents
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Promo Images Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. SpaceX Starship Flight 7 to Launch on January 15 With Upgraded Booster
  3. OnePlus 13 Gets Its First Software Update With These Improvements
  4. Realme 14x 4G Receives FCC Certification Ahead of Global Launch
  5. WhatsApp Brings a New Way to React to Chats
  6. Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra Appears on Geekbench Ahead of Launch Next Month
#Latest Stories
  1. 2024 Marks Earth's Hottest Year Ever, Surpassing Critical 1.5 degree Celsius Warming Limit
  2. Meta to Cut Roughly Five Percent of Staff, Targeting Lowest Performers
  3. Pawan Kalyan's 'They Call Him OG': OTT Release, Cast, Plot, and More Revealed
  4. Court: State vs A Nobody Starring Priyadarshi, Sivaji and Nani OTT Release Revealed
  5. Siddu Jonnalagadda's Jack OTT Release Confirmed, Coming to Netflix Post Theatrial Release
  6. Elon Musk Sued by US SEC Over Late Disclosure of Twitter Stake
  7. Researchers Question Authenticity of Mosasaur Fossil in Morocco Mine
  8. China Conducts Five Rocket Engine Tests in a Day, Advancing Space Projects
  9. ChatGPT’s New Tasks Feature Signals OpenAI’s Move Toward AI Agents
  10. Bitcoin Price Rises Above $97,000 After Minor Slump, Values of Most Altcoins Increase
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »