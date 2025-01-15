Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 has entered its third day in India. The e-commerce giant's first sale event of the year brings offers on consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets, televisions, and home appliances from leading brands. During the sale, these products are offered at considerably lower prices than their usual rates. Previously, we have compiled a list of the best deals on premium smartphones and budget handsets during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025. However, if you're looking for a phone particularly from OnePlus, our latest curation of the best deals on OnePlus smartphones is one you shouldn't miss.

One of the most notable deals is live on the new OnePlus 13. This flagship phone has a launch price of Rs. 72,999 but is currently listed at an effective price of Rs. 64,999. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and houses a 6,000mAh battery with support for up to 100W charging. The phone has a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

In addition to direct discounts, buyers can take advantage of bank offers, coupons, no-cost EMI options, and exchange deals on OnePlus smartphones. Such offers can help lower the effective sale price of the product. Amazon offers 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 14,000 on SBI card and a 5 percent cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card transactions. There are EMI options if they do not wish to pay the full price of the device in one go as well as bumper rewards worth Rs. 5,000 on purchases.

Amazon Sale: Best Deals on OnePlus Smartphones

