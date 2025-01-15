Technology News
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on OnePlus Smartphones

Buyers can unlock bumper rewards worth Rs. 5,000 on purchases made during the Amazon sale.

Updated: 15 January 2025 13:08 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on OnePlus Smartphones

OnePlus 13 has a launch price of Rs. 72,999 in India

Highlights
  • Amazon sale lowers OnePlus 13’s price from Rs. 72,999 to Rs. 64,999
  • Buyers can get 10 percent discount up to Rs. 14,000 with SBI cards
  • Other benefits include coupons, no-cost EMI, and Amazon Pay cashbacks
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 has entered its third day in India. The e-commerce giant's first sale event of the year brings offers on consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets, televisions, and home appliances from leading brands. During the sale, these products are offered at considerably lower prices than their usual rates. Previously, we have compiled a list of the best deals on premium smartphones and budget handsets during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025. However, if you're looking for a phone particularly from OnePlus, our latest curation of the best deals on OnePlus smartphones is one you shouldn't miss.

One of the most notable deals is live on the new OnePlus 13. This flagship phone has a launch price of Rs. 72,999 but is currently listed at an effective price of Rs. 64,999. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and houses a 6,000mAh battery with support for up to 100W charging. The phone has a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

In addition to direct discounts, buyers can take advantage of bank offers, coupons, no-cost EMI options, and exchange deals on OnePlus smartphones. Such offers can help lower the effective sale price of the product. Amazon offers 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 14,000 on SBI card and a 5 percent cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card transactions. There are EMI options if they do not wish to pay the full price of the device in one go as well as bumper rewards worth Rs. 5,000 on purchases.

Amazon Sale: Best Deals on OnePlus Smartphones

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
OnePlus 13 Rs. 72,999 Rs. 64,999 Buy Now
OnePlus 13R Rs. 44,999 Rs. 39,999 Buy Now
OnePlus 12R Rs. 44,999 Rs. 36,999 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord 4 Rs. 32,999 Rs. 24,999 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord CE4 Rs. 24,999 Rs. 19,999 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Rs. 20,999 Rs. 15,999 Buy Now
OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP68 and IP69-rated design
  • Magnetic accessories
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Plenty of AI features
  • Buttery smooth software performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • AI image editing tools aren't impressive
  • Accessories need the magnetic case to function
Read detailed OnePlus 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB, 24GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
OnePlus 13R

OnePlus 13R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big, bright display
  • Excellent performance
  • Long lasting battery
  • Versatile camera setup
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Lowlight performance still not great
Read detailed OnePlus 13R review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2780x1264 pixels
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance in most scenarios
  • Reliable primary camera
  • Brisk charging, long battery life
  • Four years of Android OS updates
  • Bright AMOLED screen
  • IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance
  • Bad
  • Preloaded (uninstallable) third-party apps, automatic app downloads
  • Lower CPU performance in benchmark tests
  • Subpar ultra-wide angle camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 4 review
Display 6.74-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1240x2772 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 4

OnePlus Nord CE 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim design with IP54 certification
  • Vibrant display
  • Good battery life with fast charging
  • IR Blaster
  • Expandable storage
  • Bad
  • Average ultra-wide camera
  • Poor video recording
  • No dedicated macro camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 4 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright AMOLED screen
  • Decent primary camera
  • Features an IP54 rating
  • Support for fast charging
  • Bad
  • Older chipset that was launched in 2021
  • Weak camera performance in low light
  • No ultra wide angle camera
  • Preloaded third-party apps (Can be uninstalled)
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus 12R

OnePlus 12R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • Flagship-level performance
  • Superfast 100W charging
  • Good main rear camera
  • Bad
  • Overall average camera setup
  • No eSIM
Read detailed OnePlus 12R review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2780x1264 pixels
