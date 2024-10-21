Technology News
English Edition
Genomic databases disproportionately represent species from the Global North, leaving the Global South behind.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 October 2024 16:51 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Jigar Panchal

Global South-North image nasa

  • Global South's biodiversity underrepresented in genomic databases.
  • Northern species have 38% reference genomes, South has 24%.
  • Researchers call for better collaboration and funding for the Global Sout
Countries in the Global South, including those in Latin America, Africa, and Asia, are home to much richer biodiversity than nations in the Global North. However, this biodiversity is poorly represented in genomic databases that are critical for conservation efforts. A study recently published in Molecular Evolution reveals that species from the Northern Hemisphere, particularly North America and Europe, are disproportionately represented in these databases. In contrast, many species from tropical regions in the Global South remain underrepresented.

Researchers, led by Dr. Ethan Linck of Montana State University and Dr. Daniel Cadena from the University of Los Andes, analysed a genomic database covering 21,583 species of land mammals, birds, reptiles, and amphibians. Their analysis showed that 38 percent of Northern Hemisphere species had reference genomes compared to only 24 percent from the Southern Hemisphere. Despite having the highest biodiversity, areas in the tropics, especially in the Global South, face the largest gaps in genomic representation.

The Role of Genetic Data in Conservation

Genetic data plays a vital role in conservation decision-making. It helps identify whether animals in a particular area represent different species or populations within a single species, which is crucial for designing conservation strategies. However, the lack of genomic data from species in the Global South makes effective conservation more challenging.

Barriers for Researchers in the Global South

Researchers in the Global South face significant barriers in accessing technology and funding for genomic research. Dr. Cadena noted that many institutions lack the resources for whole genome sequencing and often depend on collaborations with the Global North. Dr. Linck pointed out that this creates an imbalance, making it harder for Southern researchers to contribute equally.

The Importance of Thoughtful Collaboration

To address this gap, Dr. Cadena stressed the importance of building long-term partnerships where local researchers are involved throughout the research process, ensuring greater representation and progress in biodiversity conservation.

 

Further reading: Biodiversity, Genomics, Conservation, Global South, Global North, Genetic Research
