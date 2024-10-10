Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI Says China Linked Group Tried to Phish Its Employees

OpenAI Says China-Linked Group Tried to Phish Its Employees

In March, a former Google engineer was charged with stealing AI trade secrets for a Chinese firm.

By Seth Fiegerman, Bloomberg | Updated: 10 October 2024 19:22 IST
OpenAI Says China-Linked Group Tried to Phish Its Employees

Photo Credit: Reuters

OpenAI revealed the attempted phishing attack as part of its latest threat intelligence report

Highlights
  • OpenAI has contacted employees who were believed to have been targeted
  • OpenAI disclosed those emails were prevented from reaching employees
  • OpenAI said it took down some accounts from groups with links to China
Advertisement

OpenAI said a group with apparent ties to China tried to carry out a phishing attack on its employees, reigniting concerns that bad actors in Beijing want to steal sensitive information from top US artificial intelligence companies.

The AI startup said Wednesday that a suspected China-based group called SweetSpecter posed as a user of OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT earlier this year and sent customer support emails to staff. The emails included malware attachments that, if opened, would have allowed SweetSpecter to take screenshots and exfiltrate data, OpenAI said, but the attempt was unsuccessful.

“OpenAI's security team contacted employees who were believed to have been targeted in this spear phishing campaign and found that existing security controls prevented the emails from ever reaching their corporate emails,” OpenAI said.

The disclosure highlights the potential cybersecurity risks for leading AI companies as the US and China are locked in a high-stakes battle for Artificial Intelligence supremacy. In March, for example, a former Google engineer was charged with stealing AI trade secrets for a Chinese firm.

China's government has repeatedly denied allegations by the US that organisations within the country perpetrate cyberattacks, accusing external parties of organising smear campaigns.

OpenAI revealed the attempted phishing attack as part of its latest threat intelligence report, outlining its efforts to combat influence operations around the world. In the report, OpenAI said it took down accounts from groups with links to Iran and China that used AI for coding assistance, conducting research and other tasks.

© 2024 Bloomberg LP

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OpenAI, ChatGPT, China, SweetSpecter
Vivo Introduces Android 15-Based Origin OS 5 With AI Capabilities: Features, Release Date
Gemini AI Assistant Reportedly Getting Support for WhatsApp and Spotify via Extensions

Related Stories

OpenAI Says China-Linked Group Tried to Phish Its Employees
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Intel Core Ultra 200S Series Desktop Chipsets With Dedicated NPU Launched
  2. OnePlus 13's BOE X2 Display Tipped to Support These Features
  3. Infinix Zero Flip 5G to Come With 50-Megapixel Dual Cameras
#Latest Stories
  1. Intel Core Ultra 200S Series Desktop Processors With Dedicated NPU, Iris Xe GPU Launched: Details
  2. Investment Management Firm VanEck to Invest in Crypto and AI Startups: Details
  3. Google Photos Could Reportedly Show AI Image Credits to Protect Users From Instances of Deepfakes
  4. Dead Island 2, Two Point Campus, Return to Monkey Island and More Join PS Plus Game Catalog in October
  5. Nvidia CEO Says ‘Reasoning’ AI Will Depend on Cheaper Computing
  6. Retail Investors Express Interest in Crypto, Yet Market Volatility and Fraud Risks Deter Participation: IOSCO Report
  7. Infinix Zero Flip 5G to Get 50-Megapixel Dual Cameras, GoPro Support and AI Vlog Mode
  8. Gemini AI Assistant Reportedly Getting Support for WhatsApp and Spotify via Extensions
  9. Android 16 Could Allow All Apps to Use Chat Bubbles for Improved Multitasking
  10. Vivo Introduces Android 15-Based Origin OS 5 With AI Capabilities: Features, Release Date
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »