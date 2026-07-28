Claude users are facing renewed privacy concerns after publicly shared Artifacts created with the AI chatbot were found through Google Search, raising questions about how the platform handles content shared using public links. Reports indicate that while shared conversations have largely disappeared from Google's search results, some publicly shared apps, documents, spreadsheets, dashboards, and other AI-generated content remain searchable. The development has drawn attention to how publicly shared AI content can become more widely accessible than some users may expect.

Claude Users Warned as Shared Artifacts Continue to Appear on Google

According to a report by Axios, publicly shared Claude Artifacts continued to appear in Google Search as of Monday, even though shared Claude conversations were no longer visible in Google's results. Over the weekend, users on Reddit and X reported that both conversations and Artifacts generated with Claude could be discovered through search engines after they had been shared using public links.

Wired reported that some Claude share pages did not include the noindex metadata that search engines recommend for preventing individual webpages from being indexed. The publication noted that Anthropic uses a robots.txt file to discourage web crawlers from accessing shared conversations. Still, Google and Bing recommend using page-level noindex instructions because robots.txt alone may not stop pages from appearing in search results.

Anthropic reportedly said Claude conversations and Artifacts are private by default and only become publicly accessible when users generate a shareable link. The company also said it does not provide search engines with chat directories or sitemaps and that search engines can only index shared pages after those links appear somewhere they can crawl, such as websites or social media posts.

Posts by X claimed that searchable pages included personal conversations, resumes, legal documents, engineering project details, financial spreadsheets, customer information, contracts, medical records, and other sensitive material. Patel also said some third-party websites had begun collecting publicly shared Claude content, potentially extending its availability beyond search engine results.

The reports follow similar concerns previously raised about public-sharing features on other AI platforms. Users who have shared Claude conversations or Artifacts can review and remove those links from the Shared Chats section of the Privacy settings.