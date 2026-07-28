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WhatsApp Adds Status Caption Editing Feature for Android Beta Testers: Report

WhatsApp status caption editing option is reportedly available for up to 15 minutes after a status is posted.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 28 July 2026 18:56 IST
WhatsApp Adds Status Caption Editing Feature for Android Beta Testers: Report

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

The status caption editing feature is currently available to a limited number of beta testers

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Highlights
  • WhatsApp started rolling out the ability to edit status captions
  • It is said to be available for select beta testers
  • WhatsApp beta for Android 2.26.30.1 update said to include this feature
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WhatsApp could soon allow Android app users to edit captions on their status updates. This would help users fix spelling errors or change the entire text without deleting and reposting the status. Users can access the edit option from two different locations and have up to 15 minutes after posting to make changes. Viewers will not know that any modifications were made to the status. The feature is currently available to select beta testers and is expected to roll out to more users over the coming weeks.

WhatsApp Rolls Out Status Caption Editing

As reported by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a status caption editing feature for Android. This feature is reportedly available for select beta testers with the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.26.30.1 update. It is useful for correcting typos or changing text after posting without deleting the photo or video. Users can access this in two ways, and the report includes a screenshot showing how this feature would work.

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This update reportedly allows users to edit a status caption directly from the section that lists their shared status updates. A new Edit Caption option will be shown in the status menu. This allows users to make changes without opening the status update.

Additionally, users can modify their status caption by tapping the small pencil icon that will appear next to the caption. The caption can be updated for up to 15 minutes after a user posts it. Once the time window expires, users can no longer modify the caption.

WhatsApp shows an Edited label on edited messages, but the report claims that edited status captions will not have any visible indication that they were edited.

The status caption editing feature is currently available to a limited number of beta testers running the latest WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store. We can expect WhatsApp to launch this feature to more devices in the coming weeks.

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Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for Andriod, WhatsApp App For Android, WhatsApp Update, WhatsApp Status Caption
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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