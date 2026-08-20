Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Claude Can Now Take Greater Control Over Gmail, Google Drive With Updated Google Workspace Connectors

Claude Can Now Take Greater Control Over Gmail, Google Drive With Updated Google Workspace Connectors

Claude AI can now reply to an email threads and send and forward emails in Gmail.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 20 August 2026 12:00 IST
Claude Can Now Take Greater Control Over Gmail, Google Drive With Updated Google Workspace Connectors

Photo Credit: Anthropic

Claude was already able to draft emails for users

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Claude can manage files for users in Google Drive
  • Users can add the Google Workspace connectors in the app
  • The connectors are available to all users
Advertisement

Claude users have had the option to connect their Google Workspace apps, including Gmail, Google Calendar, and Google Drive, for a while now. However, the connectors missed a few basic abilities. Now, Anthropic has updated the Google Workspace connectors for its AI chatbot, Claude. The update brings the ability to allow Claude to reply to email threads, send emails, and do more in Gmail. On top of this, with the updated Google Workspace connectors, Claude can now manage files and folders in Google Drive for users. This adds to the existing features that are offered with Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Calendar connectors in Claude.

Claude AI's Google Workspace Connectors Features, Capabilities

In a post on X, the US-based AI giant Anthropic announced that Claude can now take more actions in Gmail and Google Drive for users, using the updated Google Workspace connectors. The tech firm said that Claude can now send emails in Gmail and manage files in Google Drive. Further, with the Google Workspace connectors, the AI agent can reply to email threads after drafting the email and sending it after your approval.

VoltClaude Discussion
Explore More...

The company has also updated it support page to provide more details on the added capabilities. Anthropic says that Claude will ask for approval each time before taking any action, including sending, replying to, and forwarding emails, on a user's behalf. Similarly, organisations on Team and Enterprise plans will have the ability to allow the aforementioned actions to be executed without prior approval each time.

Anthropic says that the Google Workspace connectors in Claude are available to all users on Claude and Claude Desktop. However, Team and Enterprise plan owners will have to enable the ability to add these connectors. As previously mentioned, this adds to the list of abilities that the Google Workspace connectors previously offered in Claude. With the connectors, the AI chatbot can access email metadata, manage email organisation with labels and threads, and list saved drafts within the Claude chat window.

In Google Drive, Claude can search and retrieve documents, share, move, and delete files, look for file metadata, read documents, create folders, and directly save the Claude-generated files in Google Drive. Similarly, with the Google Calendar connector, Claude can view events, create events, find mutual availability, set up meetings, and manage attendee lists.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Claude, Anthropic, Google Workspace, Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Drive
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
iPhone 18 Series Launch Countdown Begins: This Is When Apple Can Announce September Event

Related Stories

Claude Can Now Take Greater Control Over Gmail, Google Drive With Updated Google Workspace Connectors
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much the Vivo Y31T 5G Could Cost in India
  2. Infinix Hot 70 Pro India Launch Timeline Announced; Colourways Teased
  3. Here's When the Lava Bold N4 Lite Will Launch in India
  4. OnePlus Could Exclusively Launch Another 4G Phone in India Next Month
  5. This Is When Apple Can Announce Its iPhone 18 Series Launch Event
  6. iQOO Z11 Review
  7. Moto G Max Goes on Sale in India: Check Price, Offers
  8. iQOO Z11 Launched in India With These Features: See Price
  9. CMF Buds Neo With 35dB ANC, Up to 52 Hour of Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony's Live Service Co-Op Game Horizon Hunters Gathering Reportedly Being Rebooted After Poor Player Feedback
  2. BitGo Becomes First Global Crypto Firm to Secure South Korea VASP Licence
  3. Huawei Pura X View Pre-Orders Begin; Confirmed to Feature Wide-Screen 16:9.5 Display, 7,000mAh Battery
  4. iQOO Gaming Tablet Tipped to Get Active Cooling, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro SoC
  5. OnePlus Tipped to Launch a New 4G Phone Exclusively in India Next Month
  6. Qualcomm Teases Two New Snapdragon 8 Elite Chips Ahead of Snapdragon Summit
  7. Lava Bold N4 Lite India Launch Date Announced; Design and Durability Details Teased
  8. Coinbase Expands Tokenisation Push With Abu Dhabi Regulatory Approval
  9. Google Photos Could Soon Add a Map View to Ask Photos Search Results, Feature Spotted in APK Teardown
  10. Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed for September, Design and Colours Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »