Claude users have had the option to connect their Google Workspace apps, including Gmail, Google Calendar, and Google Drive, for a while now. However, the connectors missed a few basic abilities. Now, Anthropic has updated the Google Workspace connectors for its AI chatbot, Claude. The update brings the ability to allow Claude to reply to email threads, send emails, and do more in Gmail. On top of this, with the updated Google Workspace connectors, Claude can now manage files and folders in Google Drive for users. This adds to the existing features that are offered with Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Calendar connectors in Claude.

Claude AI's Google Workspace Connectors Features, Capabilities

In a post on X, the US-based AI giant Anthropic announced that Claude can now take more actions in Gmail and Google Drive for users, using the updated Google Workspace connectors. The tech firm said that Claude can now send emails in Gmail and manage files in Google Drive. Further, with the Google Workspace connectors, the AI agent can reply to email threads after drafting the email and sending it after your approval.

The company has also updated it support page to provide more details on the added capabilities. Anthropic says that Claude will ask for approval each time before taking any action, including sending, replying to, and forwarding emails, on a user's behalf. Similarly, organisations on Team and Enterprise plans will have the ability to allow the aforementioned actions to be executed without prior approval each time.

Anthropic says that the Google Workspace connectors in Claude are available to all users on Claude and Claude Desktop. However, Team and Enterprise plan owners will have to enable the ability to add these connectors. As previously mentioned, this adds to the list of abilities that the Google Workspace connectors previously offered in Claude. With the connectors, the AI chatbot can access email metadata, manage email organisation with labels and threads, and list saved drafts within the Claude chat window.

In Google Drive, Claude can search and retrieve documents, share, move, and delete files, look for file metadata, read documents, create folders, and directly save the Claude-generated files in Google Drive. Similarly, with the Google Calendar connector, Claude can view events, create events, find mutual availability, set up meetings, and manage attendee lists.