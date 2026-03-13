Nothing Phone 4a and Nothing Phone 4a Pro are now available to purchase in India, days after they were launched in the country. The new smartphones expand the company's mid-range lineup with upgraded displays, Snapdragon 7 series chips, and new Glyph lighting interfaces. The Phone 4a introduces the new Glyph Bar interface, while the Phone 4a Pro gets a larger Glyph Matrix system with additional LED elements for notifications and interactive features. Both models also bring 50-megapixel triple rear camera setups and 5,400mAh batteries with fast charging support.

Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro Price in India, Offers, Availability

In India, the Nothing Phone 4a is priced at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB models cost at Rs. 34,999 and Rs. 37,999, respectively. Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro starts at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB configuration, while its 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants will cost Rs. 42,999 and Rs. 45,999, respectively.

The Nothing Phone 4a is available in Black, White, Blue, and Pink colour options, while the Phone 4a Pro is offered in Black, Silver, and Pink finishes.

Nothing Phone 4a features the new Glyph Bar interface with 63 mini-LEDs across six customisable zones

The Nothing Phone 4a series is currently available for purchase in the country through Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Croma, and other leading retail stores. As part of introductory offers starting March 13, 2026, customers can get bank discounts of up to Rs. 3,000 on the Phone 4a and up to Rs. 4,000 on the Phone 4a Pro. Exchange offers and no-cost EMI options are also available through select partners.

Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro Specifications, Features

The Nothing Phone 4a features a 6.78-inch LTPS flexible AMOLED display with 1,224x2,720 resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 4,500 nits peak brightness. The Phone 4a Pro gets a larger 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with up to 144Hz refresh rate and 5,000 nits peak brightness. Both displays support up to 2,500Hz touch sampling rate in gaming mode, 2,160Hz PWM dimming, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

The standard Nothing Phone 4a is powered by the 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, while the Phone 4a Pro runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC. The phones offer up to 12GB of RAM, with LPDDR4x memory on the standard model and LPDDR5x RAM on the Pro variant, along with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handsets ship with Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.1, and the company promises three years of Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates for both models.

The Nothing Phone 4a features the new Glyph Bar interface with 63 mini-LEDs across six customisable zones, supporting functions such as generative ringtones, Glyph Timer, Essential Notifications, Volume Indicator, Live Notifications, Glyph Torch, Camera Countdown, Flip to Record, Flip to Glyph, and Glyph Progress. The Phone 4a Pro instead uses a larger Glyph Matrix interface with 137 mini-LEDs and up to 3,000 nits brightness, supporting interactive Glyph Toys that display information like battery level, timer, digital clock, Solar Path, and Glyph Mirror.

For optics, both phones feature triple rear camera setups. The Nothing Phone 4a includes a 50-megapixel Samsung GN9 main sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 periscope telephoto camera with OIS and up to 70x Ultra Zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with a Sony IMX355 sensor and 120-degree field of view.

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro, on the other hand, gets a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700C primary sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with up to 140x Ultra Zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. Both models carry a 32-megapixel front camera with a Samsung KD1 sensor and support video recording at up to 4K at 30fps.

Indian variants of the Nothing Phone 4a series smartphones pack a 5,400mAh battery with support for 50W wired fast charging. Nothing claims the Phone 4a can charge from one percent to 100 percent in about 64 minutes. The Phone 4a Pro also supports 7.5W reverse wired charging. Connectivity options on the devices include dual SIM, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS and a USB Type-C port. For security, the phones feature an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.

The Nothing Phone 4a carries an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, while the Phone 4a Pro offers an IP65 rating for improved protection. The standard model measures 163.95x77.57x8.55mm and weighs about 204.5g, while the Phone 4a Pro measures 163.6x76.6x7.9mm and weighs around 210g.