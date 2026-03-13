Technology News
Token2049 Crypto Conference Delays Dubai Summit to 2027 Over Security Concerns

Organisers say regional instability forced a one-year delay for the Dubai edition of the global Web3 gathering.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 March 2026 17:43 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Mariya Tarakhnenko

TOKEN2049 is among the largest global gatherings for the crypto and Web3 industry

Highlights
  • Dubai summit usually anchors the wider TOKEN2049 Week events
  • Thousands of founders, investors, and Web3 leaders attend
  • Previous editions drew over 15,000 participants globally
The Token2049 summit has been rescheduled to 2027, organisers for the event announced on Friday. It was previously scheduled to kick off in Dubai on April 29. The decision was made in response to growing unpredictability and recent security incidents that raised questions about the security of large crowds and attendees. The event will begin on April 21, 2027, according to an announcement shared by the conference team. Token2049 typically serves as the centrepiece of a larger "Token2049 Week" that covers numerous industry gatherings, networking events, and side events across Dubai.

Organisers Say Regional Security Situation Prompted Conference Delay

The postponement means the Dubai edition of Token2049 will not take place this year. Organisers said preparations will instead shift to the rescheduled 2027 event. Several partner gatherings scheduled around the conference could also see adjustments to their timelines following the change.

Organisers have said that the preparations for the conference were already underway even before the regional security environment prompted a reassessment of the schedule. The team noted that ensuring participants could gather safely remained the priority. The organisers further added that the situation in the area is unpredictable, and that the decision was challenging but essential.

Token2049 stands out as a premier global event, drawing the cryptocurrency and Web3 community together. The conference usually takes place in Dubai and Singapore, bringing together a diverse crowd of founders, investors, and influential figures from the blockchain world.

Past Dubai events have seen attendance hover around 15,000, with participants hailing from over 150 nations, plus hundreds of speakers and exhibitors. Industry heavyweights like BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, Binance, and Tether have been present at previous conferences. The lineup has also included speakers such as Eric Trump and other notable personalities from the crypto space.

Dubai has become a key destination for crypto and blockchain firms, and Token2049 has emerged as a leading event in the sector. The conference usually showcases product unveilings, panel talks, and opportunities to connect, all centered on digital assets and the evolving Web3 landscape. The event's organisers have confirmed its return in 2027, ensuring it remains a central gathering for the worldwide crypto community.

TOKEN2049 conference, dubai event
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3.
