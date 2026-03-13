Technology News
Apple's Foldable Tipped to Launch as 'iPhone Ultra'; Price and Memory Configurations Leaked

Apple has not officially confirmed the device yet, but multiple reports indicate it could be introduced in September.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 March 2026 18:57 IST


Apple could enter the foldable phone market this year, challenging Samsung and Huawei

Highlights
  • Leak hints Apple foldable iPhone could offer up to 1TB storage
  • Tipster reveals possible China pricing for Apple foldable iPhone
  • Report says Samsung may supply 12GB RAM for foldable iPhone
Apple's first foldable iPhone has recently appeared in several leaks that hint at its possible storage options, pricing, and hardware. The device is commonly referred to in reports as the iPhone Fold, although one leak suggests it may launch with a different name. Interest in the handset has increased following the debut of the more affordable iPhone 17e, which has shifted focus to Apple's premium models expected later this year. Apple has not officially confirmed the device yet, but multiple reports indicate it could be introduced in September.

Apple 'iPhone Ultra' Moniker, Pricing (Anticipated)

According to a Weibo post by tipster Instant Digital (translated from Chinese), the foldable iPhone could launch in China with three configurations, with the 256GB variant priced at CNY 15,999 (roughly Rs. 2,14,400), the 512GB at CNY 17,999 (roughly Rs. 2,41,100), and the 1TB at CNY 19,999 (roughly Rs. 2,67,900). These prices roughly translate to about $2,330 (roughly Rs. 2,15,200), $2,621 (roughly Rs. 2,42,100), and $2,913 (roughly Rs. 2,69,100), respectively, based on current exchange rates.

However, a MacWorld report notes that Apple typically makes adjustments to pricing in other markets. For example, the 256GB iPhone 17 Pro sells for $1,099 (roughly Rs. 1,01,500) in the US but costs CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,20,600) in China despite a lower direct conversion.

Based on similar pricing adjustments, the publication estimates the foldable iPhone could start at about $1,999 (roughly Rs. 1,84,700) for the 256GB model, with the 512GB and 1TB variants potentially priced at $2,199 (roughly Rs. 2,03,100) and $2,399 (roughly Rs. 2,21,600).

Meanwhile, Whylab (translated from Chinese), another Weibo user, has suggested a different naming strategy for the device, claiming Apple may call it the iPhone Ultra instead of iPhone Fold. The name would align with Apple's use of the Ultra branding for products such as the Apple Watch Ultra and the Ultra versions of its M-series chips.

The same tipster predicted a significantly lower entry price of just over CNY 10,000 (roughly Rs. 1,34,100). However, this estimate differs sharply from other leaks and remains uncertain.

Separately, a report from The Bell states that Samsung could supply the 12GB RAM modules for the foldable iPhone. That would reportedly match the memory configuration for other Apple handsets, such as the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
HSBC, Standard Chartered Said to Be First Recipients of Stablecoin Licences in Hong Kong


