Lava Bold 2 5G Launched in India With 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications

Lava Bold 2 5G will go on sale in India on March 19 via Amazon.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 March 2026 14:31 IST
Lava Bold 2 5G Launched in India With 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Amazon/ Lava

Lava Bold 2 5G features an 8-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • Lava Bold 2 5G is offered in two colour options
  • Lava Bold 2 5G features 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage
  • The phone features a dual rear camera unit
Lava Bold 2 5G was launched in India on Friday. The smartphone succeeds last year's Lava Bold 5G, which was unveiled by the Noida-based tech firm in April 2025. The new Lava Bold 2 5G will be available for purchase in the country via an e-commerce platform. It will go on sale in two colour options and a single RAM and storage configuration. The smartphone features a dual rear camera unit, housed inside a rectangular camera module. A MediaTek Dimensity 7000-series chipset powers the new Lava Bold 2 5G. The handset ships with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 120Hz.

Lava Bold 2 5G Price in India, Availability

Lava Bold 2 5G price in India is set at Rs. 12,999 for the sole 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. However, this is a special launch price, which also includes bank offers. The company will offer free doorstep service to Lava Bold 2 5G owners.

The phone is scheduled to go on sale in India on March 19 at 12 pm IST via Amazon. The Lava Bold 2 5G is offered in Feather White and Midnight Black colourways.

Lava Bold 2 5G Specifications, Features

The Lava Bold 2 5G is the company's new dual SIM smartphone that ships with Android 15. The tech firm claims that the handset will offer a bloatware-free and ad-free user experience. The handset is equipped with a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate. The phone also ships with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Lava's new phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.6GHz. Lava claims that it managed to score more than 0.5 million points on the AnTuTu benchmark test. The smartphone also features 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

In the camera department, the Lava Bold 2 5G boasts a dual camera unit on the back, paired with an LED flash. The phone features a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with a Sony sensor, along with an unspecified secondary shooter. Lava's new handset also gets an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls, placed inside a hole punch display cutout.

The Lava Bold 2 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It also features support for 33W wired fast charging. The handset is equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The Lava Bold 2 5G is 7.55mm thick.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Lava Bold 2 5G, Lava Bold 2 5G Price in India, Lava Bold 2 5G India Launch, Lava Bold 2 5G Specifications, Lava
Anthropic’s Claude AI Gets Interactive Charts and Visualisations in Responses

