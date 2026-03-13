OpenAI is reportedly working on developing an alternative to Microsoft's GitHub. As per the report, the San Francisco-based artificial intelligence (AI) giant is in the early stages of developing the code hosting platform. It is said that the company decided to make the product after facing several disruptions on GitHub due to platform-based outages. Since the project is in early stages, it is unclear how the company would go about onboarding developers to make enterprises use the repository hosting platform.

OpenAI Reportedly Developing GitHub Rival

According to The Information, the ChatGPT maker has started developing an internal alternative to Microsoft's GitHub. Citing an unnamed person with knowledge of the matter, the publication claimed that the decision to build a code hosting platform was taken after OpenAI engineers encountered a rise in service disruptions owing to outages on GitHub in recent months. These disruptions reportedly impacted the AI company's several project pipelines.

The OpenAI project is reportedly in its early stages and is unlikely to be completed in the next few months. However, those working on the project have reportedly discussed making the repository available to the company's customer base for a fee. No other details were shared by the publication.

In recent months, GitHub has suffered several disruptions that resulted in degraded services on the platform. As per a blog post by the code hosting platform, just in December 2025, there were five different incidents that took down several critical services for more than six hours combined.

This highlights that the frustrations of engineers at OpenAI are not without reason. However, building an alternative platform in its response is still an ambitious goal. GitHub is one of the most popular repository hosting services for developers, and it comes integrated with several tools and AI-driven features that assist coders. Further, the platform also offers easy integration with a wide-range of tools and products, which makes it easy for enterprises and independent developers to upload codebases and pull requests.

It will be interesting to see how OpenAI plans to take on such an established platform and the features it offers to woo developers.