iQOO Z11 is scheduled to be launched in China soon. The company recently revealed various details about the upcoming handset, which is set to be the third model in its Z11 lineup. Now, a company executive has revealed the design of the standard iQOO Z11 model, along with other details. On top of this, the handset is now available for pre-order in the country on the company's online store. This comes weeks after the iQOO Z11 Turbo was launched in China with a 7,600mAh battery. It also features a dual rear camera unit, led by a 200-megapixel main shooter.

iQOO Z11 Design, Expected Price, Specifications

In a post on Weibo published on Friday, the Chinese microblogging platform, iQOO Product Manager Xing Cheng revealed that the upcoming iQOO Z11 will be priced in China between CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 27,000) and CNY 3,000 (about Rs. 40,000). She also shared an image of the upcoming smartphone, revealing its design.

The upcoming iQOO Z11 appears to sport a similar design to the existing iQOO Z11 Turbo model, featuring a dual rear camera setup and an LED flash, housed inside a square-shaped camera module. However, the iQOO Z11 is shown to boast vertically aligned camera lenses, while the sensors on the Turbo model are placed horizontally.

The iQOO Z11 is teased to feature a flat, textured rear panel, with the centre-aligned company branding appearing at the bottom. The flat frame is shown to include a power button and volume controls on the right side, while the left side could be left clean. The upcoming iQOO Z series smartphone will be available in at least a blue colourway, which resembles iQOO Z11 Turbo's Canglang Fuguang (translated from Chinese) colour option.

Separately, the tech firm has listed the iQOO Z11 on the Vivo China online store. It is currently available for pre-order in the country. The listing does not reveal any other details about the smartphone.

In terms of specifications, the iQOO Z11 is confirmed to be equipped with a display that refreshes at up to 165Hz. The smartphone will also be launched with a 9,020mAh Blue Ocean Battery. Recently, a tipster revealed that the handset will sport a 6.83-inch 1.5K fast display. It is expected to be offered in at least a 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

