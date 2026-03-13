Apple recently launched the MacBook Neo as its first-ever low-cost laptop. With reviews praising the laptop for its premium build and commendable performance, despite its relatively affordable price, it has now drawn attention for another factor altogether. A teardown video of the MacBook Neo suggests that it may be one of the most repairable laptops Apple has made in years, featuring a modular design and minimal adhesive, resulting in easily replaceable components.

MacBook Neo Ports and Speakers Are Modular, Can Be Easily Removed

In the teardown video posted by Australian YouTube channel Tech Re-Nu, the MacBook Neo was opened, with most of it being dismantled in roughly six minutes. The YouTuber showed that MacBook Neo's aluminium chassis can be opened by removing eight screws from the bottom panel, similar to the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

A close inspection shows that the laptop is held together using standard Torx screws (T3, T5, and T8). It has a tidy internal layout, typical of Apple devices, with clearly routed cables, although there appear to be fewer components than in other MacBook models. Once inside, the teardown reveals a relatively small motherboard surrounded by a simplified arrangement of components.

One of the most notable aspects of the design is the absence of adhesive. In the last few years, Apple has switched to pull-tabs to secure internal components of phones, laptops, and other devices. However, the MacBook Neo appears to use almost no tape or adhesive across its internal structure, which suggests that its parts might be easier to replace compared with many previous MacBook models.

Several other components are also modular. The two USB Type-C ports, speakers, and 3.5mm headphone jack can all be removed individually and replaced if needed. The speakers, for instance, are held in place with just four screws each and can be extracted without dealing with adhesive.

The only adhesive spotted during the teardown was a small amount used on the trackpad cable connection, which attaches the trackpad to the main logic board.

While the YouTuber did not completely dismantle the laptop, Apple has released an official MacBook Neo repair manual, indicating that the keyboard can be removed separately. Apple's high-end MacBooks usually have a single top case assembly, which comprises the keyboard and battery.

Thus, the MacBook Neo marks a significant departure from the traditional design, where the entire assembly had to be replaced, making the repairs significantly more complex as well as expensive.

Apple's first-ever low-cost MacBook is also part of its Self Service Repair Programme. This means it can be repaired at home if necessary, using Apple-provided genuine parts and tools, eliminating the need to visit an Apple authorised service centre for the same repairs. Under this programme, customers have access to the same repair manuals, genuine Apple parts, Apple Diagnostics troubleshooting sessions, tools, and rental tool kits that are used at Apple Store locations and Apple Authorised Service Providers for repairs.