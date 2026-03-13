Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Battery Details Leaked; Might Have Same Capacity as the Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 is expected to be powered by the Exynos 2600 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 March 2026 19:29 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 is expected to succeed the Galaxy Z Flip 7 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung may unveil Galaxy Z Flip 8 alongside Galaxy Z Fold 8 in July
  • Galaxy Z Flip 8 may focus on refinements instead of major upgrades
  • The Galaxy Z Flip 8 price may remain similar to the previous model
Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 8 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 during its usual summer launch event, which typically takes place in July. A new report claims that the clamshell foldable may retain a battery capacity similar to the current generation. Like previous models, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is expected to use a split battery design, allowing components to be distributed across both halves of the folding chassis. The pricing may also remain the same as the preceding model.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 May Not Arrive With an Upgraded Battery

A new report by GalaxyClub suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 could use two battery cells rated at 1,150mAh and 3,024mAh, giving a combined rated capacity of 4,174mAh. The phone is expected to be marketed with a typical battery capacity of 4,300mAh. That would match the capacity offered by the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Although the total capacity remains unchanged, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 may use different battery cells than its predecessor, with battery life potentially improving through software and hardware efficiency gains. A similar situation was seen with the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, which reportedly achieves longer battery life than the Galaxy S25 Ultra despite offering the same battery capacity.

Earlier leaks have also suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 may not introduce major camera upgrades, indicating that the new model could focus more on incremental refinements than significant hardware changes. The handset is expected to be powered by the Exynos 2600 chipset built on the 2nm process.

Samsung is reportedly planning to produce about 3.5 million units of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and 3 million units of the Galaxy Z Flip 8 ahead of their expected launch in the second half of the year. The higher production target for the Fold model suggests Samsung expects stronger demand for the book-style foldable, especially after the Galaxy Z Fold 7 reportedly outsold the Galaxy Z Flip 7 in 2025.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 is expected to start at around EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,27,200) for the 256GB storage variant, similar to the pricing of the previous generation, according to the report. In India, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 begins at Rs. 1,09,999 for the 12GB + 256GB configuration.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Features, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Battery Size, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More

