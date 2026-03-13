Technology News
Vashikaranam follows Suman, a mysterious woman with supernatural powers who controls an entire village through black magic and psychological influence. As fear spreads among villagers, trust becomes fragile and relationships begin to crumble.

Updated: 13 March 2026 18:01 IST
Vashikaranam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Supernatural Drama Online?

Photo Credit: Sony Liv

Vashikaranam is landing on OTT Sony Liv and also on Sony channel from March 16, 2026.

Highlights
  • Vashikaranam premieres on March 16, 2026
  • The series will stream on SonyLIV and air on Sony Entertainment
  • Snehlata Vaisaikar leads the cast as Suman, a woman using black magic
Those who love to watch Spooky and thrilling stories with black magic involved, then Vashikaranam is the right choice for you. It is a Hindi language based series which will be telecasted on Television and OTT screen soon this month. There is an announcement of the series with the tagline kis kis par vishwas karein on X. This clearly defines that the show is about black magic and involves a lot of twists and mind manipulation. The set up is of a village and there is a woman who plays black magic and intensifies it.

When and Where to Watch

Vashikaranam is landing on OTT Sony Liv and also on Sony channel from March 16, 2026. The episodes will be released from every Monday to Friday at 10:15 PM.

Trailer and Plot

The series Vashikaranam has Suman as a character who lives in a village and she is the woman with a commanding and controlling personality. With her supernatural abilities she takes possession of all the villagers and lets them do what she wants. The series explores the fear and psychological influence Suman exerts on the community. Due to these practices, it becomes increasingly difficult to live and trust even close relatives.

Cast and Crew

Vashikaranam is produced by Yelkotti Productions. Snehlata Vaisaikar plays the lead role of the woman practising black magic. There are other actors playing significant roles, Ujjwal Tathe, Sharad Gurav, Swati Bhingadive, Chandan Jamdade and Sweta Naik.

Reception

The trailer for Vashikaranam is out and the audience is waiting to see this spooky drama with a lot of thrillers in it. It has no IMDb rating yet as it has not been released.

 

Comments

Vashikaranam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Supernatural Drama Online?
Featured
