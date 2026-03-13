Silent Hill 2 remake has surpassed 5 million copies worldwide, Konami confirmed Thursday. The number includes digital and physical units shipped, store downloads and subscription services across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X, the company said. To mark the sales milestone, Konami has also discounted Silent Hill 2 remake and Silent Hill f on PS5.

Publisher Konami and developer Bloober Team confirmed Thursday on their social media channels that Silent Hill 2 remake had reached 5 million players. The number doesn't strictly represent unit sales as it includes players accessing the game through subscription services.

Silent Hill 2 remake was added to PS Plus Game Catalogue in October, and the survival horror game likely gained a sizable number of players on the service. The game's sales would have also received a boost when it finally released on Xbox Series S/X in November. The remake launched as a PS5 console exclusive, alongside PC, in 2024.

The fog's reach grows ever greater, and a timeless story continues to find new minds to echo through. 🌫️



SILENT HILL 2 celebrates 5 million units worldwide! #SILENTHILL pic.twitter.com/h8C0naNHK7 — Konami (@Konami) March 12, 2026

Silent Hill 2 remake and Silent Hill f Discounted on PS5

Konami has also discounted Silent Hill 2 remake and Silent Hill f, the latest entry in the series, on PlayStation Store. The Deluxe editions of both horror games are currently 50 percent off on PS5. In India, Silent Hill f is currently priced at Rs. 2,849 and Silent Hill 2 remake is priced at Rs. 2,399 on the PlayStation Store. Or, you can also get the dual pack, which includes Standard editions of both games, at Rs. 4,319 after a 40 percent discount.

Of course, if you're a member of PS Plus Extra or Deluxe/ Premium tiers, you can play the remake for free as part of Game Catalogue benefits.

Konami is also gearing up to release the next entry in the Silent Hill series. The company shared details on Silent Hill: Townfall last month and confirmed the game would launch in 2026.

Silent Hill: Townfall is being developed by Screen Burn and features a new protagonist and setting. It's described as a “full-length, self-contained psychological horror” title set in Scotland in 1996. Silent: Hill Townfall is set to launch on PS5 (via Steam and Epic Games Store) and PC in 2026.