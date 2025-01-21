Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • US President Donald Trump Revokes Executive Order on Addressing AI Risks

US President Donald Trump Revokes Executive Order on Addressing AI Risks

Biden's order came as US lawmakers have failed to pass legislation setting guardrails for AI development.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 January 2025 13:59 IST
US President Donald Trump Revokes Executive Order on Addressing AI Risks

Photo Credit: Reuters

The 2024 Republican Party platform vowed to repeal the order that it said hinders AI innovation

Highlights
  • The US Commerce Department has issued new restrictions on AI chips
  • Generative AI has spurred excitement as well as fears
  • The US aims to manage energy needs for advanced AI data centres
Advertisement

US President Donald Trump on Monday revoked a 2023 executive order signed by former President Joe Biden that sought to reduce the risks that artificial intelligence poses to consumers, workers and national security.

Biden's order required developers of AI systems that pose risks to US national security, the economy, public health or safety to share the results of safety tests with the US government, in line with the Defense Production Act, before they were released to the public.

The order also directed agencies to set standards for that testing and address related chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and cybersecurity risks. Biden's order came as US lawmakers have failed to pass legislation setting guardrails for AI development.

The 2024 Republican Party platform vowed to repeal the order that it said hinders AI innovation and added "Republicans support AI development rooted in free speech and human flourishing."

Generative AI, which can create text, photos and videos in response to open-ended prompts, has spurred excitement as well as fears it could make some jobs obsolete or have other negative consequences.

Last week, the US Commerce Department issued new restrictions on AI chip and technology exports that drew criticism from industry including companies like Nvidia.

Biden issued a separate executive order last week to provide federal support to address massive energy needs for fast-growing advanced AI data centers, calling for leasing federal sites owned by Defense and Energy departments. Trump did not repeal that order.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Donald Trump, Joe Biden, AI, Artificial Intelligence
New Samsung Galaxy S Series Launch Set for January 22; Company Teases 'Next Evolution of Galaxy AI’

Related Stories

US President Donald Trump Revokes Executive Order on Addressing AI Risks
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Neo 10R Could Be Launched in India Soon With These Specifications
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's Top Variant May Be Limited to Asian Markets
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series AI Features Leaked Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked
  4. Qualcomm Unveils a Seven Core Variant of the Snapdragon 8 Elite
  5. US President Donald Trump Revokes Executive Order on Addressing AI Risks
  6. iPhone SE 4 Leaked Render Suggests It Will Feature a Dynamic Island
  7. Asus ROG Phone 9 FE Could Debut as a Refreshed Version of ROG Phone 8
  8. Samsung's Tri-Fold Production Details Leak: Here's When It May Be Launched
  9. Tecno Spark 30C Gets New 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find N5 Confirmed to Debut With 50W Wireless Charging Support, IPX9 Rating
  2. Hubble’s Detailed Andromeda Galaxy Mosaic Sheds Light on Its Past and Evolution
  3. US President Donald Trump Revokes Executive Order on Addressing AI Risks
  4. Samsung's Project Moohan XR Headset to Debut at Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Report
  5. Government Says Satellite Spectrum Policy Can Attract Many Companies After Elon Musk-Mukesh Ambani Tussle
  6. Quantum Entanglement Detected Inside Protons for the First Time by Researchers
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series AI Features Including Night Video, Audio Eraser Leaked Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked
  8. Bitcoin Drops Over Three Percent After US President Donald Trump Fails to Mention Crypto in Inaugural Speech
  9. iPad Air Lineup Tipped to Launch With Apple's M3 Chipset
  10. iPhone SE 4 Leaked Render Suggests It Will Feature a Dynamic Island
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »