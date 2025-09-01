Technology News
English Edition

Binance Lists Donald Trump-Linked WLFI Token; to Be Traded on Three Blockchains

Binance lists WLFI token with liquidity concerns as 70 percent insider control sparks debate on decentralisation.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 September 2025 17:47 IST
Binance Lists Donald Trump-Linked WLFI Token; to Be Traded on Three Blockchains

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Mariia Shalabaieva

Binance lists Trump-linked WLFI token, but liquidity concerns spark regulatory debate

Highlights
  • Binance Lists WLFI Token With Seed Tag Warning
  • 70 Percent Of WLFI Supply Held By Insiders
  • Liquidity Constraints May Trigger High Price Volatility
Advertisement

Binance is the first major crypto exchange to list World Liberty Financial's governance token - WLFI, allowing trading through WLFI/USDT and WLFI/USDC pairs. Deposits open on Monday, and withdrawals will start a day later. This means that the token is finally transferable after being locked since the launch. The exchange has assigned WLFI a “Seed Tag” status, which requires traders to complete educational quizzes before gaining access. The objective of this strategy is to flag traders about its high risk and early-stage nature. 

Binance's WLFI Listing Raises Liquidity Concerns Amidst Insider Dominance 

It's worth noting that there are constraints on liquidity as only a small portion of WLFI's 33 billion supply is currently tradable, with the majority being locked. Analysts warn that this could lead to a restricted market and sharper price swings. 

WLFI is the governance token for World Liberty Financial, a Trump-affiliated crypto venture that was pitched as a decentralised financial ecosystem. However, its tokenomics have come under the hammer. As per the reports by CoinLedger and Crypto Potato, insiders own about 70 percent of WLFI's supply, with very little going to the public. 

The project is under speculation whether it is more about political branding than financial innovation because the project stands right opposite the principles of decentralisation. 

This listing is a landmark milestone for the token, providing access to retail investors globally, but also inviting criticism. The token's high concentration of political figures has led to concerns about governance, transparency, and regulatory risks. 

According to analysts, WLFI may face difficulties if regulators perceive it as a financial instrument more closely linked to political power than to commercial usefulness. 

Binance's action shows the increasing need for cryptocurrency assets with political connections, as well as the risks they pose to investors. As WLFI is now tradable, the market will demonstrate whether the token can create real demand or if it will continue to be a speculative investment riding on the back of high market volatility and limited supply. This move will set a precedent for politically linked tokens that are entering the mainstream crypto market. 
 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Binance, Cryptocurrency, Donald Trump, Bitcoin, BTC, Ethereum
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
ChatGPT Reportedly Encouraged US Man's Paranoia Before He Killed Mother, Self
IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Said to Have Met Real Money Gaming Firms to Discuss Transition After Ban

Related Stories

Binance Lists Donald Trump-Linked WLFI Token; to Be Traded on Three Blockchains
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 in India Announced
  2. OnePlus Pad 3 Price in India, Offers Announced Ahead of September 5 Debut
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale to Begin Soon; Bank Discounts Revealed
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on Electronics Revealed
  5. Best Mobiles Under Rs. 40,000 in India
  6. Binance Lists Trump-Linked WLFI Token With Seed Tag Warning
  7. OnePlus 15 Design Leaked; Could Launch in These Three Colourways
  8. IT Minister Meets Real Money Gaming Firms to Discuss Transition After Ban
#Latest Stories
  1. Acer TravelLite Essential Series With 14-Inch Display, AMD and Intel CPU Options Launched in India
  2. Poco C85 Launched With MediaTek Helio G81-Ultra SoC, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  3. IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Said to Have Met Real Money Gaming Firms to Discuss Transition After Ban
  4. Binance Lists Donald Trump-Linked WLFI Token; to Be Traded on Three Blockchains
  5. ChatGPT Reportedly Encouraged US Man's Paranoia Before He Killed Mother, Self
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on Smartphones, Laptops From Samsung, Apple, HP, and More Revealed
  7. Honor X7d 5G With 6,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 Chip Launched: Specifications
  8. ChatGPT Provides Answers to Harmful Prompts When Tricked With Persuasion Tactics, Researchers Say
  9. OnePlus Pad 3 Price in India, Bank Offers Announced Ahead of Open Sale on September 5
  10. OnePlus 15 Design Leaked Online Ahead of Launch; Said to Debut in Three Colourways
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »