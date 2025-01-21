New Samsung Galaxy S Series Launch Set for January 22; Company Teases 'Next Evolution of Galaxy AI’

Samsung is gearing up to unveil its latest flagship smartphones at its first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2025, scheduled for January 22 in San Jose. The South Korean electronics giant has dropped strong hints about enhanced AI capabilities in its upcoming Galaxy S25 series, promising a "more natural and intuitive" AI experience that will "change the way you interact with the world.”

The company's teaser suggests that the new Galaxy S series will raise the benchmark for mobile AI experiences, though specific features remain under wraps. Samsung's focus on AI aligns with the industry's broader push toward AI-powered smartphones, following the recent trend of on-device artificial intelligence capabilities.

You can catch the live stream of the Galaxy Unpacked event on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung's YouTube channel. The event kicks off at 10 AM PT (11:30 PM IST).

With Samsung's emphasis on "premium Galaxy innovations," the event is expected to showcase how AI integration could enhance everyday smartphone usage. The company is also expected to release OneUI 7. Let's take a look at some of its revolutionary features

AI-Powered Features Perfected for Indians

Imagine drafting an email in English to your boss at work, replying to a WhatsApp message in Hindi to your friends and family, and summarising a meeting note, all without switching apps. One UI 7 beta's powerful updates to the Galaxy AI features make this a reality (as listed on Samsung Newsroom). Whether you're a student juggling assignments or a professional managing multiple tasks, the Galaxy AI's writing assist tools can translate, summarise, format, and even check your grammar, saving time and effort.

The "Now Bar": Notifications Reimagined

The new Now Bar is a game-changer for Indians who are always on the move (Or stuck in traffic jams). It directly connects real-time updates, like music controls, interpreters, and stopwatches, to your lock screen. No more unlocking your phone every few minutes; everything you need is just a glance away. Whether you're navigating a metro commute in Delhi or tracking your fitness goals in Bengaluru, the Now Bar keeps you connected effortlessly.

Personalisation Like Never Before

In a country as diverse as India, personalisation is key. One UI 7 beta's redesigned home screen, widgets, and lock screen let you customise your phone to reflect your personality. From setting your favourite IPL team as your lock screen theme to organising widgets for quick access to your favourite apps, the update ensures your phone feels uniquely yours.

Photography Designed for Indian Moments

India is a land of vibrant festivals, stunning landscapes, and unforgettable moments. One UI 7 beta's redesigned camera interface makes capturing these memories easier than ever. Whether you're clicking pictures at a family wedding or recording a serene sunrise in Ladakh, the simplified controls and Pro video mode let you create professional-quality content. With smoother zoom transitions and intuitive settings, even amateur photographers can feel like Pros.

Not Just a Regular Update

The One UI 7 beta isn't just an update in a phone. It literally updates the future of mobile tech. For Indians who love multitasking, value customisation, and seek smarter solutions, One UI 7 beta is the true companion. A companion to make your everyday moments extraordinary.

Watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Live, Pre-Reserve Upcoming Galaxy S Series Phones

The official One UI 7 beta release will happen with the upcoming launch of the next Galaxy S series on January 22, 2025. It will be hosted in San Jose, but you can catch all the action live from the comfort of your home. Tune in at 11:30 PM IST on Samsung.com/in or @SamsungIndia's social media platforms.

You can now pre-reserve the upcoming Galaxy S series flahship smartphones to unlock special benefits worth up to Rs. 5,000 and be one of the first to own the latest flagship smartphones with Galaxy AI. You also get to unlock exciting upgrade and buyback offers. Pre-reserve now at just Rs. 1,999