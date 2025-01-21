Technology News
English Edition

New Samsung Galaxy S Series Launch Set for January 22; Company Teases 'Next Evolution of Galaxy AI’

By Sponsored Content | Updated: 21 January 2025 13:48 IST
New Samsung Galaxy S Series Launch Set for January 22; Company Teases 'Next Evolution of Galaxy AI’

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung is gearing up to unveil its latest flagship smartphones at its first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2025, scheduled for January 22 in San Jose. The South Korean electronics giant has dropped strong hints about enhanced AI capabilities in its upcoming Galaxy S25 series, promising a "more natural and intuitive" AI experience that will "change the way you interact with the world.”

The company's teaser suggests that the new Galaxy S series will raise the benchmark for mobile AI experiences, though specific features remain under wraps. Samsung's focus on AI aligns with the industry's broader push toward AI-powered smartphones, following the recent trend of on-device artificial intelligence capabilities.

You can catch the live stream of the Galaxy Unpacked event on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung's YouTube channel. The event kicks off at 10 AM PT (11:30 PM IST).

With Samsung's emphasis on "premium Galaxy innovations," the event is expected to showcase how AI integration could enhance everyday smartphone usage. The company is also expected to release OneUI 7. Let's take a look at some of its revolutionary features

AI-Powered Features Perfected for Indians

Imagine drafting an email in English to your boss at work, replying to a WhatsApp message in Hindi to your friends and family, and summarising a meeting note, all without switching apps. One UI 7 beta's powerful updates to the Galaxy AI features make this a reality (as listed on Samsung Newsroom). Whether you're a student juggling assignments or a professional managing multiple tasks, the Galaxy AI's writing assist tools can translate, summarise, format, and even check your grammar, saving time and effort.

The "Now Bar": Notifications Reimagined

The new Now Bar is a game-changer for Indians who are always on the move (Or stuck in traffic jams). It directly connects real-time updates, like music controls, interpreters, and stopwatches, to your lock screen. No more unlocking your phone every few minutes; everything you need is just a glance away. Whether you're navigating a metro commute in Delhi or tracking your fitness goals in Bengaluru, the Now Bar keeps you connected effortlessly.

Personalisation Like Never Before

In a country as diverse as India, personalisation is key. One UI 7 beta's redesigned home screen, widgets, and lock screen let you customise your phone to reflect your personality. From setting your favourite IPL team as your lock screen theme to organising widgets for quick access to your favourite apps, the update ensures your phone feels uniquely yours.

Photography Designed for Indian Moments

India is a land of vibrant festivals, stunning landscapes, and unforgettable moments. One UI 7 beta's redesigned camera interface makes capturing these memories easier than ever. Whether you're clicking pictures at a family wedding or recording a serene sunrise in Ladakh, the simplified controls and Pro video mode let you create professional-quality content. With smoother zoom transitions and intuitive settings, even amateur photographers can feel like Pros.

Not Just a Regular Update

The One UI 7 beta isn't just an update in a phone. It literally updates the future of mobile tech. For Indians who love multitasking, value customisation, and seek smarter solutions, One UI 7 beta is the true companion. A companion to make your everyday moments extraordinary.

Watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Live, Pre-Reserve Upcoming Galaxy S Series Phones

The official One UI 7 beta release will happen with the upcoming launch of the next Galaxy S series on January 22, 2025.  It will be hosted in San Jose, but you can catch all the action live from the comfort of your home. Tune in at 11:30 PM IST on Samsung.com/in or @SamsungIndia's social media platforms.

You can now pre-reserve the upcoming Galaxy S series flahship smartphones to unlock special benefits worth up to Rs. 5,000 and be one of the first to own the latest flagship smartphones with Galaxy AI. You also get to unlock exciting upgrade and buyback offers. Pre-reserve now at just Rs. 1,999

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Mobiles
Government Says Satellite Spectrum Policy Can Attract Many Companies After Elon Musk-Mukesh Ambani Tussle

Related Stories

New Samsung Galaxy S Series Launch Set for January 22; Company Teases 'Next Evolution of Galaxy AI’
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Neo 10R Could Be Launched in India Soon With These Specifications
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's Top Variant May Be Limited to Asian Markets
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series AI Features Leaked Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked
  4. Qualcomm Unveils a Seven Core Variant of the Snapdragon 8 Elite
  5. US President Donald Trump Revokes Executive Order on Addressing AI Risks
  6. iPhone SE 4 Leaked Render Suggests It Will Feature a Dynamic Island
  7. Asus ROG Phone 9 FE Could Debut as a Refreshed Version of ROG Phone 8
  8. Samsung's Tri-Fold Production Details Leak: Here's When It May Be Launched
  9. Tecno Spark 30C Gets New 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find N5 Confirmed to Debut With 50W Wireless Charging Support, IPX9 Rating
  2. Hubble’s Detailed Andromeda Galaxy Mosaic Sheds Light on Its Past and Evolution
  3. US President Donald Trump Revokes Executive Order on Addressing AI Risks
  4. Samsung's Project Moohan XR Headset to Debut at Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Report
  5. Government Says Satellite Spectrum Policy Can Attract Many Companies After Elon Musk-Mukesh Ambani Tussle
  6. Quantum Entanglement Detected Inside Protons for the First Time by Researchers
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series AI Features Including Night Video, Audio Eraser Leaked Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked
  8. Bitcoin Drops Over Three Percent After US President Donald Trump Fails to Mention Crypto in Inaugural Speech
  9. iPad Air Lineup Tipped to Launch With Apple's M3 Chipset
  10. iPhone SE 4 Leaked Render Suggests It Will Feature a Dynamic Island
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »