UK, US to Deepen Cooperation on Digital Assets Amidst US President Donald Trump’s State Visit

Both countries eye stablecoin rules and digital finance alignment to strengthen cross-border investment.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 September 2025 16:46 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/André François McKenzie

Officials explore stablecoins and digital assets as part of UK-US financial talks.

Highlights
  • Stablecoins to be central in UK-US crypto agreement
  • Talks hosted by Reeves and Bessent in London
  • Joint digital sandboxes under consideration
The UK and the US are preparing to announce a strategic partnership between them for digital assets, mainly focusing on cryptocurrencies. The move comes after Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met in London. The meeting was also attended by major crypto firms such as Coinbase, Circle, and Ripple, alongside banks including Barclays, Citi, and Bank of America. These highly anticipated talks are expected to shape a broader regulatory framework that may bring both nations closer in global finance. 

Stablecoins, Sandboxes, and Regulatory Alignment at the Core of Talks

A major highlight of the proposed deal is the inclusion of stablecoins and digital tokens pegged to traditional currencies. Officials believe that stablecoins and other digital assets aligned with regulation will boost investment flows and give access to British companies access to the US' highly liquid capital markets. The talks were arranged quickly ahead of Donald Trump's visit as crypto industry groups wrote to the UK government last week, urging that digital assets and blockchain be included in discussions with the US. 

The development of joint digital securities sandboxes is being explored by both governments, which would allow companies using blockchain for financial services to test their projects with regulatory oversight. Such a framework would enable firms to operate more seamlessly across both jurisdictions, while giving regulators a clearer view of the risks and opportunities in different contexts. 

The UK views this collaboration as a chance to attract greater US investment and stem the ongoing trend of London-listed companies relocating to American exchanges such as Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange in search of higher valuations. London's competitiveness on the global stage is being reinforced by solidifying ties in digital finance. 

This initiative goes on to show the contrasting regulatory approaches on either side of the Atlantic. Under President Trump, the US has embraced cryptocurrencies more openly, while UK regulators have taken a cautious line due to concerns over volatility and systemic risk. This cautionary approach has brought criticism from British crypto firms, who aim to compete with their US rivals. For British officials, this cooperation is observed as a vital way to keep pace with digital innovation while maintaining regulatory standards. 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
UK, US, Cryptocurrency, Donald Trump, Regulation
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
