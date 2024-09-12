Technology News
Top EU Privacy Regulator Opens Probe Into Google's AI Compliance

The probe concerns Alphabet unit's Pathways Language Model 2 (PaLM 2).

By Reuters | Updated: 12 September 2024 11:53 IST
Top EU Privacy Regulator Opens Probe Into Google's AI Compliance

Photo Credit: Reuters

Before this probe on Google, the EU asked X to not use its users' data to train its AI system

Highlights
  • Google has not responded to the development as yet
  • EU has been accelerating efforts to crackdown on US-based Big Tech
  • This week Apple was ordered by EU court to pay $14 billion to Ireland
Google's lead EU privacy regulator opened an inquiry on Thursday into whether the search engine giant adequately protected European Union users' personal data before using it to help develop its foundational AI Model.

Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC), the lead EU regulator for most of the top US internet firms due to the location of their EU operations in Ireland, said the probe concerned the Alphabet unit's Pathways Language Model 2 (PaLM 2).

"This statutory inquiry forms part of the wider efforts of the DPC, working in conjunction with its EU/EEA (European Economic Area) peer regulators, in regulating the processing of the personal data of EU/EEA data subjects in the development of AI models and systems," the DPC said in a statement.

Social media platform X agreed last week not to train its AI systems using the personal data collected from European Union users before they had the option to withdraw their consent following court action taken by the Irish regulator.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

