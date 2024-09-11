Bumble, the popular dating app owned by Match, could soon be updated with new artificial intelligence (AI) features. The company CEO reportedly revealed that the company's plan is to integrate AI features at a deeper level, assisting users with the profile creation process and starting conversations with new matches. These plans were reportedly discussed during Goldman Sachs' annual technology conference, and several new features were detailed. Notably, Bumble added an AI feature to detect spam, scams, and fake profiles earlier this year.

Bumble Working on New AI Features

TechCrunch reports that Bumble CEO Lidiane Jones announced the integration of AI features at Goldman Sachs' annual technology conference. Jones had previously teased the features during an investor call where the financials in the second quarter of the year were also discussed, according to the publication.

Jones reportedly mentioned an AI-assisted photo picker tool which will recommend the best selfies to be added to the profile. The AI is said to be able to access the user's camera folder in the gallery app and suggest images from there. Notably, a similar feature dubbed Photo Selector was released by competitor Tinder earlier this year.

The Bumble CEO also suggested in the conference that the company is building new features that will assist the user in the profile creation process and start conversations with new matches, as per the report. “We want the bar for profile creation to continue to be high, but we want to reduce the friction that exists for users,” TechCrunch cited Jones as saying.

Bumble previously released an AI-powered feature for its friendship-focused platform, Bumble for Friends. The ice-breaking feature uses AI to suggest the first message matched users can send each other. These suggestions are based on the information given by the users in the profile.

Separately, the company released an AI feature dubbed Deception Detector in February, which can identify and block spam, scams, and fake profiles before members come across them. The company claimed that the tool can reduce the instances of these incidents by as much as 45 percent.