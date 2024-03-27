Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Fireworks.ai, the Generative AI Firm That Fine Tunes and Customises Open Source LLMs For Business Needs

Fireworks.ai, the Generative AI Firm That Fine-Tunes and Customises Open-Source LLMs For Business Needs

Fireworks.ai offers custom AI models as APIs which are ready to be deployed.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 March 2024 18:27 IST
Fireworks.ai, the Generative AI Firm That Fine-Tunes and Customises Open-Source LLMs For Business Needs

Photo Credit: Pexels/Pixabay

Fireworks.ai co-founder and CEO Lin Qiao previously worked at Meta

Highlights
  • Fireworks.ai started its fine-tuning service in March 2024
  • The AI firm allows companies to experiment with multiple AI models
  • Fireworks.ai has reportedly raised $25 million (roughly Rs. 208 crores)
Advertisement

Fireworks.ai is a California-based artificial intelligence (AI) startup that is offering a unique solution for enterprises. The AI firm does not build large language models (LLMs) or foundation models from scratch but fine-tunes open-source models and converts them into an Application Programming Interface (API) to help businesses deploy the AI capabilities in a seamless fashion. The fine-tuning reduces the scope of the AI model and focuses it on a specific functionality. This allows them to reduce instances of AI hallucinations and improve the capabilities of the model significantly.

The AI firm was co-founded by Lin Qiao who also holds the seat of the CEO in the company. After serving as the Senior Director of Engineering at Meta and working with AI frameworks and platforms, Qiao and her team founded the startup in October 2022, as per her LinkedIn profile. In a conversation with TechCrunch, she explained the business model of Fireworks.ai, highlighting the fine-tuning service they provide. She said, “It can be either off the shelf, open source models or the models we tune or the models our customer can tune by themselves. All three varieties can be served through our inference engine API.”

This puts the firm in a unique position where while it is not innovating at the foundation model level, it is bridging the gap between an LLM and a business-ready product that can be deployed seamlessly. With a primary focus on building APIs, Fireworks.ai lets its enterprise clients plug and play any open-source AI model in its catalogue. As per the report, the company also lets businesses experiment with different AI models to choose the one that fits their needs.

At present, the startup claims to contain 89 open-source LLMs such as Mixtral MoE 8x7B Instruct, Meta's Llama 2 70B Chat, Google's Gemma 7B Instruct, Stability AI's Stable Diffusion XL, and more. The AI firm offers the models in either serverless format that does not require businesses to configure hardware or deploy models, or as on-demand models which are available for dedicated deployments, served on reserved GPU configurations according to business needs.

For the on-demand format, Fireworks.ai has three payment plans — Developer, Business, and Enterprise — where the Developer plan comes with a pay-per-usage structure and a rate limit of 600 requests per minute, the Enterprise tier has custom pricing offers and unlimited rate limits. The serverless format is billed at a per-token pricing plan where different models, depending on whether they are text-only, image-only, or multimodal, will fetch a different price.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Artificial Intelligence, AI, LLM
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip Could Offer 25W Charging Just Like Their Predecessors

Related Stories

Fireworks.ai, the Generative AI Firm That Fine-Tunes and Customises Open-Source LLMs For Business Needs
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 12X 5G Price Range, Specifications Revealed Ahead of April 2 Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Leaked Prototypes Hint at These Four Design Options
  3. iPhone 16 Pro May Debut in These Colourways: See Capture Button Location
  4. Samsung to Seed One UI 6.1 With Galaxy AI for Older Phones on March 28
  5. Here's When WWDC 2024 Will Take Place and What to Expect From Apple
  6. Vivo Pad 3 Pro With 13-Inch Display, Vivo TWS 4 Series Debut: All Details
  7. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, Vivo X Fold 3 Debut With Slim Design, Snapdragon SoCs
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco F6 Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, 50-Megapixel Sony Camera
  2. Intel Announces New Initiatives for AI PC Developers and Hardware Vendors
  3. Cyberpunk 2077 to Be Available for Free as Part of Limited Trial on Current-Gen Consoles This Weekend
  4. Fireworks.ai, the Generative AI Firm That Fine-Tunes and Customises Open-Source LLMs For Business Needs
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip Could Offer 25W Charging Just Like Their Predecessors
  6. Microsoft Wants OEMs Making AI PCs to Include a Dedicated Copilot Key in the Keyboard: Report
  7. Realme 12X 5G to Be Priced Under Rs. 12,000 in India, Teased to Offer 45W SuperVOOC Charging
  8. Binance Banned in Philippines, Firm’s Controversy in Nigeria Add to its Troubles
  9. Elon Musk Says Grok AI Will Be Available to All Premium Subscribers on X ‘Later This Week’
  10. Google Reportedly Begins Rolling Out Gemini AI Integration in Google Messages Beta on Some Devices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »