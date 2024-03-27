Google has reportedly started rolling out a new beta version of the Google Messages app which comes with the company's artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbot Gemini AI. The integration of the AI assistant with the messaging app was first announced by the tech giant last month, alongside several new features for Android devices. As per reports, some users have now spotted a Gemini contact option that allows them to have one-on-one conversations with the AI. However, the feature is only accessible on some devices.

According to a report by 9to5Google, some Google Messages beta users have received a new update that shows Gemini as a contact when tapping the ‘new conversation' floating action button (FAB). Gemini AI appears with its logo and a short description that says “Write, plan, learn, and more with Google AI”. Clicking on this icon opens a new chat where users can converse with the chatbot. Those who wish to become beta testers can go to the Google Play Store, search for Google Messages, and click the link to join the beta programme.

Notably, the feature is not accessible to every beta tester. The report mentions several criteria that users must fulfil before they can chat with Google Gemini. First, the update is said to only have arrived for some devices including Pixel 6 series or later, Pixel Fold, Samsung Galaxy S22 series or later, as well as Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip. It is not known if other devices are also showing the feature.

The beta testers should also be signed in through a personal Google account and not via a Workspace account or a Family Link account. Android's Rich Communications Services (RCS) feature should also be enabled in the Messages app, and the language should be set to either English or French if residing in Canada.

Reportedly, Gemini AI in the Google Messages app is powered by the Gemini 1.0 Pro large language model (LLM). While users can have individual conversations with the chatbot, there is no option to use Gemini in a conversation with another person or in a group. Users can also upload images and change the colour of message bubbles. The chatbot does not support voice conversations. Further, the report states that despite enabling RCS, the conversation with Gemini is not end-to-end encrypted.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.