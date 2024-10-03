Technology News
English Edition
Gemini Nano Access Expanded to All Android Apps; Google Reportedly Adds Direct Image Sharing Support

Google will let developers access its Gemini Nano AI model, which was previously limited to the company's first-party apps.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 October 2024 18:05 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Developers can access Gemini Nano via the Google AI Edge SDK for Android

Highlights
  • Gemini now allows some users to share images via Android's share sheet
  • The feature lets users share images from third-party apps
  • Gemini users can also take a quick screenshot of the screen
Gemini Nano — Google's smallest artificial intelligence (AI) model from the Gemini family to date — is now being expanded to all Android developers. The AI model so far powered the features on first-party Google apps such as Google Messages and Pixel Recorder on compatible Pixel smartphones and the Galaxy S24 series. However, with this expansion, even third-party apps will be able to use model's capabilities. Meanwhile, the Gemini app is reportedly allowing users to share images directly from other apps using the Android share sheet.

Gemini Nano Expanded to all Android App Developers

The Mountain View-based tech giant introduced Gemini Nano in 2023 as its smallest language model, distilled from the larger Gemini AI model. It was designed to handle on-device AI tasks. So far, it was being used to power AI features on the newer Pixel handsets and the Galaxy S24 series in the first-party Google apps.

This is set to change as the company has announced that the AI model will be accessible to Android app developers who can implement Gemini Nano capabilities in their apps with the AI Edge SDK via AICore. Google said that developers will initially only have access to text-based prompts on the Pixel 9 series smartphones. However, support for more devices and modalities will be added in the future.

Sharing Images from Android to the Gemini App

Android Authority reports that Gemini v1.0.668480831 allows images in the Gallery app or in another third-party app to be shared directly with Gemini using the Android share sheet. This functionality can be useful, especially if users have a large number of images stored on their devices.

With this, users can find the image in the app where they found it and directly send it to Gemini. Once shared, they can open the app and add a query about it. Gadgets 360 staff members were not able to verify the presence of the feature after updating to the specified version.

Apart from this, the tech giant also updated Gemini Live with support for Hindi and eight regional languages at the Google for India 2024 event, while AI overviews will soon be available in four regional languages, in addition to Hindi and English.

