Google Rolls Out Free 1-Year AI Pro Subscription for Students in India: How to Get It

Google says the free AI Pro offer for students in India ends on September 15.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 July 2025 13:23 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google's AI Pro plan includes Gemini in Google apps like Docs, Sheets, and Slides

Highlights
  • Google's AI Pro plan is usually priced at Rs. 1,950 per month in India
  • Students get free access to Gemini 2.5 Pro, Deep Research, and Veo 3
  • The offer is valid for university students aged 18 and above
Google has rolled out a new offer for university students in India that grants them access to a complimentary subscription to the AI Pro membership. The plan usually costs Rs. 1,950 per month but can be subscribed to free-of-cost for a period of one year. With Google AI Pro, subscribers get access to the Gemini 2.5 Pro AI model, along with Deep Research on Gemini 2.5 Pro. Further, they can use the latest video generation platform Veo 3, get higher limits in NotebookLM, and 2TB of storage across Google apps.

Google AI Pro Plan for Students in India: Price, Benefits

The Google AI Pro plan in India is priced at Rs. 1,950 per month. However, eligible university students can avail of the subscription free-of-cost for one year, translating into total savings of Rs. 19,500.

To avail of this offer, they must be or have:

  1. 18 years of age or older
  2. Resident of India
  3. Personal Google account
  4. Valid school email address or identification card
  5. Google Payments account with qualifying payment method

    google ai pro offer india Google AI Pro

    Benefits of the Google AI Pro plan
    Photo Credit: Google

     

Under the Google AI Pro plan, subscribers get access to the company's latest Gemini 2.5 Pro and Deep Research on Gemini 2.5 Pro AI models. It also unlocks video generation with the latest Veo 3 model, in addition to higher limits for image-to-video creation with the older Veo 2 model in Whisk. There is also limited access to Veo 3 Fast.

Across both Flow and Whisk platforms, Google offers 1,000 monthly AI credits for fulfilling various text, image and video-generation queries. Further, subscribers can create “five times” more Audio Overviews, notebooks, and more in NotebookLM. There is also direct integration of Gemini in Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

Lastly, you also get 2TB of cloud storage across Google apps like Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos.

How to Get the Free Google AI Pro Subscription

To get the Google AI Pro plan in India at no cost, university students need to:

  1. Navigate to the Google One website and sign-in with your personal Google account
  2. Verify your student status through SheerID. You can choose from either an official email-based or ID-based verification method
  3. Google will then verify the ID and display if you are eligible for the offer
  4. If eligible, add a form of payment. Options include UPI, Credit and Debit card
  5. Complete the trial purchase flow and enjoy access to new features under the Google AI Pro plan.

However, do note that this offer is limited to university students in India. It expires on September 15, 2025. Gadgets 360 staff can verify that this offer is currently widely available.

Further reading: Google, Google AI Pro Plan, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Gemini
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
