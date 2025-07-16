Google has rolled out a new offer for university students in India that grants them access to a complimentary subscription to the AI Pro membership. The plan usually costs Rs. 1,950 per month but can be subscribed to free-of-cost for a period of one year. With Google AI Pro, subscribers get access to the Gemini 2.5 Pro AI model, along with Deep Research on Gemini 2.5 Pro. Further, they can use the latest video generation platform Veo 3, get higher limits in NotebookLM, and 2TB of storage across Google apps.

Google AI Pro Plan for Students in India: Price, Benefits

The Google AI Pro plan in India is priced at Rs. 1,950 per month. However, eligible university students can avail of the subscription free-of-cost for one year, translating into total savings of Rs. 19,500.

To avail of this offer, they must be or have:

18 years of age or older Resident of India Personal Google account Valid school email address or identification card Google Payments account with qualifying payment method Benefits of the Google AI Pro plan

Photo Credit: Google

Under the Google AI Pro plan, subscribers get access to the company's latest Gemini 2.5 Pro and Deep Research on Gemini 2.5 Pro AI models. It also unlocks video generation with the latest Veo 3 model, in addition to higher limits for image-to-video creation with the older Veo 2 model in Whisk. There is also limited access to Veo 3 Fast.

Across both Flow and Whisk platforms, Google offers 1,000 monthly AI credits for fulfilling various text, image and video-generation queries. Further, subscribers can create “five times” more Audio Overviews, notebooks, and more in NotebookLM. There is also direct integration of Gemini in Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

Lastly, you also get 2TB of cloud storage across Google apps like Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos.

How to Get the Free Google AI Pro Subscription

To get the Google AI Pro plan in India at no cost, university students need to:

Navigate to the Google One website and sign-in with your personal Google account Verify your student status through SheerID. You can choose from either an official email-based or ID-based verification method Google will then verify the ID and display if you are eligible for the offer If eligible, add a form of payment. Options include UPI, Credit and Debit card Complete the trial purchase flow and enjoy access to new features under the Google AI Pro plan.

However, do note that this offer is limited to university students in India. It expires on September 15, 2025. Gadgets 360 staff can verify that this offer is currently widely available.