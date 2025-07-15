Google's NotebookLM is getting a new feature to help users learn about new topics without having to look for high-quality sources. Announced on Monday, the new addition is dubbed featured notebooks, and these are a list of sources curated by domain experts that users can directly open as a new notebook. The Mountain View-based tech giant aims to make learning via the artificial intelligence (AI) platform easier with this offering. Initially, the company is offering eight different topics to choose from.

NotebookLM Offers Expert-Curated Notebooks to Users

In June, the platform added an option to let users share their notebooks publicly using a URL, similar to how file sharing on Google Docs works. Now, building on that, Google is adding featured notebooks to NotebookLM. In a blog post, the company said that it is working with authors, researchers, publications, and nonprofits across the globe to create these notebooks.

At the onset, the tech giant is offering eight featured notebooks covering topics ranging from scientific explorations to travel guides and advice from experts. These notebooks can only be accessed via the desktop interface for now, and there is no word on when these would be available on the app. The feature is free for all users, so no subscription is required. Let us take a look at the featured notebooks currently available:

Longevity advice - Created by US-based cardiologist and author Eric Topol, who wrote the bestselling book “Super Agers”

Expert analysis and predictions for the year 2025 - Taken from The World Ahead annual report by The Economist

A self-help-style advice notebook - Created by US author Arthur C. Brooks who writes in the “How to Build A Life” columns in The Atlantic

A science-focused travel guide for the Yellowstone National Park

Overview of long-term trends in human wellbeing - It was published by the University of Oxford-affiliated project, Our World In Data

Parenting advice notebook - Created from psychology professor Jacqueline Nesi's Substack newsletter, Techno Sapiens

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare

Q1 earnings report from the top 50 public companies worldwide

Notably, each of these featured notebooks support all the NotebookLM features including study guides, FAQ creation, chatbot-based conversations, mindmap generation, and Audio Overviews. Featured notebooks can be accessed by visiting the NotebookLM home page and tapping on the featured notebooks section.