Google Photos is getting a couple of improvements, including a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature, the tech giant announced on Thursday. The photo gallery app is now getting an Ask Photos feature that will allow users to search for specific images by sending a conversational query to Gemini. Additionally, the platform is also getting a ‘descriptive queries' feature, which would allow users to type descriptive search queries in its native search bar. Notably, the Ask Photos feature is only available in early access at present.

Google Photos Gets an Ask Photos Feature

In a blog post, the company announced the new Google Photos feature. Ask Photos is an experimental feature which is part of Google Labs. Currently, it is being shipped in a limited release with access to only select users in the US.

Ask Photos will be available as a separate interface within the Google Photos app. Users can access it by tapping on a search icon placed at the bottom-right side of the app. In a full-screen interface, users can now access Gemini and ask it to show specific images. Users can send queries in conversational language.

For instance, users can ask “Show me my pictures at Shaurya's birthday party”, and Gemini will be able to understand and contextualise the information to show relevant images. Additionally, users can also ask Gemini to suggest images to share on a social media app.

Google highlighted that it is focusing on user privacy and data security. The company claimed that user data in Google Photos will continue not to be used for ads. Humans might review the search queries made in Ask Photos to improve the feature, however, the company claims that it will only occur after disconnecting the user's account.

Further, the tech giant said that the answers provided by Ask Photos, including your photos and videos, are not reviewed by humans.

Apart from this, Google Photos is also improving the native search experience of the platform for all users. A new feature dubbed descriptive queries will allow users to type a search query in natural-like sentences to add more information about what they are searching. This feature is rolling out in English language to all users on Android and iOS.