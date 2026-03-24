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Anthropic’s Claude Can Now Use Your Computer to Complete Tasks

Anthropic’s Computer Use feature is currently available as a research preview in Claude Cowork and Claude Code.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 24 March 2026 18:48 IST
Anthropic’s Claude Can Now Use Your Computer to Complete Tasks

Photo Credit: Anthropic

With this, Claude can open browsers, access apps, and fill out spreadsheets

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Highlights
  • This capability is only available in macOS
  • Anthropic said it will roll out in Windows in the next few weeks
  • Claude’s Computer Use works with both connected apps and legacy apps
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Anthropic introduced a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature for Claude on Monday. Part of the AI platform's Computer Use capability, the feature allows the chatbot to control the user's PC and complete tasks autonomously. The capability is currently available as a research preview and can be accessed via its Claude Code or Claude Cowork function. The feature uses agentic AI to not only work with connected apps but also legacy apps via a dedicated virtual keyboard, mouse, and the ability to read the content on the screen using screenshots.

Claude Can Now Control Your Computer

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of Claude announced the new feature. The company says now Claude can complete tasks on PCs autonomously. While the full details were not shared, the capability can be understood as an extension of the recently released Claude Dispatch feature, which lets users remotely control Claude on their computers.

Currently available as a research preview with Claude Code and Claude Cowork, the Computer Use feature can interact with desktop environments using a virtual mouse and keyboard, the ability to read screens via screenshots, and desktop automation via connected and legacy apps.

Some of the mentioned use cases of the feature include opening apps, navigating browsers, and working in productivity tools, such as spreadsheets, documents, and more. The company says initially, Claude will try to complete the task using connected apps, such as Slack, Calendar, and other integrated platforms. If there are no connected apps for the task, it will ask the user's permission to open a legacy app directly on the screen.

Felix Rieseberg, Member of Technical Staff at Anthropic, highlighted that the feature will be useful when used with Dispatch, as it will not only let a user control Claude on a desktop from a mobile device, but also allow it to autonomously complete complicated tasks. However, he also warns that since it is a new technology's early implementation, Claude, while Computer Use will be slower than a human today. Future iterations of the capability should be able to scale up the speed and the scope.

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Further reading: Anthropic, Claude, Computer Use, AI agent, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
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