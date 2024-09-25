Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Gemini 1.5 Pro 002 and Gemini 1.5 Flash 002 With Faster Output Released

Google Gemini-1.5-Pro-002 and Gemini-1.5-Flash-002 With Faster Output Released

The new production-ready Gemini-1.5-Pro-002 and Flash-002 AI models are available to developers and enterprises.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 September 2024 12:53 IST
Google Gemini-1.5-Pro-002 and Gemini-1.5-Flash-002 With Faster Output Released

Photo Credit: Google

Google highlighted that these newer Gemini models are also more cost-effective

Highlights
  • The new Gemini models come with up to three times the higher rate limits
  • Gemini-1.5-Pro-002 and Flash-002 also offer three times lower latency
  • Developers can access the AI models via Google AI Studio
Advertisement

Google released newer versions of the Gemini 1.5 Pro artificial intelligence (AI) model on Tuesday. These arrive just months after the Mountain View-based tech giant released the last version of Gemini, which increased the context window to up to 2 million tokens. Dubbed Gemini-1.5-Pro-002 and Gemini-1.5-Flash-002, the company said these AI models not only offer higher output and lower costs but will also provide a higher rate limit to users. Additionally, the filter settings have also been updated to make the AI models adhere to instructions more closely.

New Gemini AI Models Released

In a blog post, the company detailed the Gemini-1.5-Pro-002 and the Gemini-1.5-Flash-002 AI models. These models are currently available as experimental model releases and are built on top of Gemini 1.5 Pro which was first released at Google I/O in May. Currently, these are available to developers and enterprise customers of the company. Developers can access it for free from Google AI Studio and the Gemini API. Enterprises can access it via Vertex AI.

The latest Gemini 1.5 Pro and Flash models also outperformed the previous generation's Gemini model, as per internal testing conducted by Google. The company claimed that the new models noted a seven percent increase in the Massive Multitask Language Understanding Pro (MMLU-Pro) benchmark. Further, the AI models are said to offer roughly 20 percent improvement on MATH and HiddenMath benchmarks compared to Gemini 1.5 Pro.

Gemini-1.5-Pro-002 and Gemini-1.5-Flash-002 AI models will also offer an increased rate limit. Rate limits are the daily usage limits for users. With the 1.5 Flash model, users will get 2,000 requests per minute (RPM) and the 1.5 Pro model will offer 1,000 RPM. Google said these limits are being increased to allow developers to build with the new versions of Gemini.

It is not just the rate limit which is getting an upgrade. With the Gemini-1.5-Pro-002 and Flash-002, the company has also increased the output tokens per second, making the models more responsive and faster to generate long blocks of text.

One key upgrade with these AI models is the improvements for filters. Google said the new Gemini AI models will adhere to prompts and follow instructions better due to these updated filters. Google is also improving its suite of safety measures to ensure the AI models are not generating anything harmful. Notably, the default filters will not be applied in new AI models to let developers pick the configuration they prefer.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Gemini, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Google, AI Models, LLM, Chatbots
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Nothing OS 3.0 With AI-Powered App Organisation, More Customisation Options Unveiled: Features, Launch Date
Vivo V40e With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC Launched in India: Price, Features

Related Stories

Google Gemini-1.5-Pro-002 and Gemini-1.5-Flash-002 With Faster Output Released
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Duolingo Will Let You Hone Your English on a 'Video Call' With a Chatbot
  2. Vivo V40e With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC Launched in India: See Price
  3. iQOO Z9 Turbo+ With MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, 6,400mAh Battery Launched
  4. Lenovo Tab K11 Enhanced Edition With 11-Inch Display Launched in India
  5. iQOO Neo 9 Pro, iQOO 12 5G, More Discounted at Amazon Great Indian Festival
  6. Xiaomi 14T Series Price, Promotional Offers Leaked Ahead of Launch
  7. The Best Big Billion Day Deals on Flipkart: Top Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000, Rs. 25,000, Rs. 20,000, and Rs. 15,000!
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Key Specifications Spotted on Geekbench
  9. BTC, ETH Continue to Trade Sideways Amid Prevailing Market Volatility
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X200 Pro Mini Teased by Company Official; May Launch Alongside Other Models
  2. Nothing's Phone 3 Teased in Official Ear Open Launch Video With Hole-Punch Display
  3. YouTube Introduces Conversational AI Feature to Premium Subscribers Using Android Devices
  4. Google Imagery Update Enables Street-Level Exploration in 80 Countries; Introduces Historical View in Google Earth
  5. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Continue to Trade Sideways Amid Prevailing Market Volatility
  6. Google Gemini-1.5-Pro-002 and Gemini-1.5-Flash-002 With Faster Output Released
  7. Vivo V40e With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC Launched in India: Price, Features
  8. Ghost of Yotei, Sucker Punch's Sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, Revealed; Will Launch in 2025
  9. Nothing OS 3.0 With AI-Powered App Organisation, More Customisation Options Unveiled: Features, Launch Date
  10. Earth's Temporary Second Moon: Asteroid 2024 PT5's Two-Month Orbit Explained
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »