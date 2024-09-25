Google released newer versions of the Gemini 1.5 Pro artificial intelligence (AI) model on Tuesday. These arrive just months after the Mountain View-based tech giant released the last version of Gemini, which increased the context window to up to 2 million tokens. Dubbed Gemini-1.5-Pro-002 and Gemini-1.5-Flash-002, the company said these AI models not only offer higher output and lower costs but will also provide a higher rate limit to users. Additionally, the filter settings have also been updated to make the AI models adhere to instructions more closely.

New Gemini AI Models Released

In a blog post, the company detailed the Gemini-1.5-Pro-002 and the Gemini-1.5-Flash-002 AI models. These models are currently available as experimental model releases and are built on top of Gemini 1.5 Pro which was first released at Google I/O in May. Currently, these are available to developers and enterprise customers of the company. Developers can access it for free from Google AI Studio and the Gemini API. Enterprises can access it via Vertex AI.

The latest Gemini 1.5 Pro and Flash models also outperformed the previous generation's Gemini model, as per internal testing conducted by Google. The company claimed that the new models noted a seven percent increase in the Massive Multitask Language Understanding Pro (MMLU-Pro) benchmark. Further, the AI models are said to offer roughly 20 percent improvement on MATH and HiddenMath benchmarks compared to Gemini 1.5 Pro.

Gemini-1.5-Pro-002 and Gemini-1.5-Flash-002 AI models will also offer an increased rate limit. Rate limits are the daily usage limits for users. With the 1.5 Flash model, users will get 2,000 requests per minute (RPM) and the 1.5 Pro model will offer 1,000 RPM. Google said these limits are being increased to allow developers to build with the new versions of Gemini.

It is not just the rate limit which is getting an upgrade. With the Gemini-1.5-Pro-002 and Flash-002, the company has also increased the output tokens per second, making the models more responsive and faster to generate long blocks of text.

One key upgrade with these AI models is the improvements for filters. Google said the new Gemini AI models will adhere to prompts and follow instructions better due to these updated filters. Google is also improving its suite of safety measures to ensure the AI models are not generating anything harmful. Notably, the default filters will not be applied in new AI models to let developers pick the configuration they prefer.