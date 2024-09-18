Technology News
Xiaomi 14T Series to Come With AI-Powered Circle to Search and Other Features: Report

In addition to Circle to Search, Xiaomi 14T series could come with four other features: AI Notes, AI Interpreter, AI Subtitles, and AI Voice Recorder.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 September 2024 12:02 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 14T series will launch as the successor to 2023's Xiaomi 13T (pictured above)

  • Circle to Search is reported to be featured on Xiaomi 14T series
  • The handsets may also get AI Notes, AI Interpreter and other features
  • They are also reported to come with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage
Xiaomi 14T series is scheduled to launch on September 26 in Berlin. Arriving as a successor to the Xiaomi 13T series that debuted in November 2023, the company's latest smartphones may offer artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities including Circle to Search – Google's visual lookup tool that it introduced with the Galaxy S24 series in January. The handsets could also be equipped with several other AI features powered by Google's Gemini large language model (LLM).

Circle to Search on Xiaomi 14T Series

According to leaked promotional materials obtained by the Spillsomebeans, the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro will feature Circle to Search capabilities. This feature allows users to highlight an area on the screen by circling on it to select the text and toggling its visual lookup on the web. It can be activated by long-pressing the home button or the navigation pill and supports actions such as scribbling, or circling or drawing over an object and text on the screen.

The feature debuted with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series in January and was rolled out to Google Pixel smartphones in subsequent weeks and months. However, they remain the only handsets that feature it. The report suggests that the introduction of the Xiaomi 14T series will change this.

In addition to Circle to Search, Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro will reportedly come with four other AI-backed features: AI Notes, AI Interpreter, AI Subtitles, and AI Voice Recorder. AI Notes is said to use cloud-based AI to offer AI summary, AI translation and other functions in the Notes app. Meanwhile, the AI Interpreter may offer real-time translation capability for face-to-face interactions, phone calls or conference meetings. Both smartphones will also reportedly come with enhanced accessibility functions courtesy of AI Subtitles and AI Voice Recorder.

Google's Gemini LLM is speculated to power the aforementioned features.

The leaked promo material further suggests that Xiaomi 14T will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The latter will be expandable via a microSD card. It will reportedly be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W HyperCharge which may juice up the device from zero to 100 percent in just 45 minutes.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Xiaomi 14T Series to Come With AI-Powered Circle to Search and Other Features: Report
