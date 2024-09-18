Xiaomi 14T series is scheduled to launch on September 26 in Berlin. Arriving as a successor to the Xiaomi 13T series that debuted in November 2023, the company's latest smartphones may offer artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities including Circle to Search – Google's visual lookup tool that it introduced with the Galaxy S24 series in January. The handsets could also be equipped with several other AI features powered by Google's Gemini large language model (LLM).

Circle to Search on Xiaomi 14T Series

According to leaked promotional materials obtained by the Spillsomebeans, the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro will feature Circle to Search capabilities. This feature allows users to highlight an area on the screen by circling on it to select the text and toggling its visual lookup on the web. It can be activated by long-pressing the home button or the navigation pill and supports actions such as scribbling, or circling or drawing over an object and text on the screen.

The feature debuted with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series in January and was rolled out to Google Pixel smartphones in subsequent weeks and months. However, they remain the only handsets that feature it. The report suggests that the introduction of the Xiaomi 14T series will change this.

In addition to Circle to Search, Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro will reportedly come with four other AI-backed features: AI Notes, AI Interpreter, AI Subtitles, and AI Voice Recorder. AI Notes is said to use cloud-based AI to offer AI summary, AI translation and other functions in the Notes app. Meanwhile, the AI Interpreter may offer real-time translation capability for face-to-face interactions, phone calls or conference meetings. Both smartphones will also reportedly come with enhanced accessibility functions courtesy of AI Subtitles and AI Voice Recorder.

Google's Gemini LLM is speculated to power the aforementioned features.

The leaked promo material further suggests that Xiaomi 14T will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The latter will be expandable via a microSD card. It will reportedly be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W HyperCharge which may juice up the device from zero to 100 percent in just 45 minutes.