Vivo V40e With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC Launched in India: Price, Features

Vivo V40e carries a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit as well.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 September 2024 12:21 IST
Vivo V40e With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V40e comes in Mint Green and Royal Bronze colourways

Highlights
  • Vivo V40e carries an in-display fingerprint sensor
  • The handset comes with Wet Touch Technology support
  • The Vivo V40e support 80W wired fast charging
Vivo V40e was launched in India on Wednesday. The handset is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC and packs a 5,500mAh battery with 80W wired flash charging support. It carries a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 50-megapixel selfie shooter with support for 4K video recording. The smartphone is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor and comes in two colourways as well as two storage options. It joins the Vivo V40 and V40 Pro phones in the country, which were unveiled in August.

Vivo V40e Price in India, Availability

Vivo V40e price in India starts at Rs. 28,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is listed at Rs. 30,999. It is offered in Mint Green and Royal Bronze colour options.

The phone will be available for purchase in the country starting October 2 via Flipkart, the Vivo India e-store and mainline stores. Customers can pre-book the handset via Flipkart and the official website. Online buyers can avail of no-cost EMI benefits of up to 6 months or a flat 10 percent exchange bonus. HDFC and SBI Card holders may get a flat 10 percent instant discount as well.

Vivo V40e Specifications, Features

The Vivo V40e sports a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,392 pixels) 3D curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and SGS low blue light certification. It also gets a Wet Touch feature that allows enables the use of the screen with wet hands.

Vivo V40e is equipped with a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14.

For optics, the Vivo V40e carries a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter alongside an Aura Light unit. The front camera has a 50-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. Both front and rear cameras support 4K video recording. The phone is equipped with AI Eraser and AI Photo Enhancer features.

The handset gets a 5,500mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. The Vivo V40e comes with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. Connectivity options include dual 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, OTG, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB Type-C port. For security, the phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It measures 163.7x75.0x7.49mm in size and weighs 183g.

Vivo V40e

Vivo V40e

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.77-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Further reading: Vivo V40e, Vivo V40e India launch, Vivo V40e price in India, Vivo V40e Specifications, Vivo, Vivo V40 series, Vivo V40, Vivo V40 Pro
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Nothing OS 3.0 With AI-Powered App Organisation, More Customisation Options Unveiled: Features, Launch Date
Ghost of Yotei, Sucker Punch's Sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, Revealed; Will Launch in 2025

