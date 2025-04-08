Google is expanding the supported language in Gmail's Gemini-powered artificial intelligence (AI) tool, ‘Help me write. ' Announced on Monday, the Mountain View-based tech giant will now help users with different native languages access the feature to write and refine email drafts with the help of AI. The tool was first unveiled at Google I/O 2023, and it can draft an email using a natural language text prompt, or refine a pre-written email draft to make it more readable and carry specific tonality.

Gmail's ‘Help Me Write' Is Getting an Upgrade

In a blog post, the tech giant announced the new Gmail feature as part of the latest Workspace update. The tech giant said that the Gemini-powered ‘Help me write' will now support Japanese and Korean languages alongside the existing options. This means users who prefer to write emails in these languages can now take the assistance of the AI tool to either write or refine their emails.

Notably, last month, the AI tool received support for the French, German, and Italian languages. With the latest Workspace update, ‘Help me write' now supports a total of eight languages. Other supported languages include English, Portuguese, and Spanish.

‘Help me write' is powered by Google's Gemini AI models. It can be found in both the web client as well as mobile apps on top of the interface with a sparkle icon, which is now synonymous with Gemini. Users can tap on the icon and describe a message they would like the AI to write, and based on the prompt, it can generate the content of the email. Users can specify the tonality, word preference, as well as the length of the message and Gemini will adhere to it.

Besides writing an email from scratch, the tool can also be used to refine an existing email. The Gmail tool can change the tone of the draft or even expand the message and build upon it. Similarly, it can also shorten the length to keep the message sharp. While the Gemini app or website can do all of this, the integration of the tool within Gmail means users will not have to leave the platform to get the task done.