Technology News
English Edition

Google Pixel Watch 3 and Watch 2 Get AI-Powered Scam Detection Feature With Latest Update

Scam Detection works when the Pixel Watch is connected to a compatible device; the Pixel 9 series.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 April 2025 16:36 IST
Google Pixel Watch 3 and Watch 2 Get AI-Powered Scam Detection Feature With Latest Update

Pixel Watch 3 (pictured) is the company's latest flagship smartwatch

Highlights
  • Scam Detection is available on the Pixel Watch 3 and Watch 2 in the US
  • The feature uses on-device AI to detect scam-like conversation patterns
  • It requires the watch to be connected to Pixel 9 series via Bluetooth
Advertisement

Google on Tuesday announced the rollout of a new update for the Pixel Watch 3 and the Watch 2 which brings a new privacy-focussed feature previously limited to Pixel phones. As per the Mountain View-based tech giant, users in the US can now leverage the new Scam Detection feature to receive alerts about potentially scam callers on their supported Pixel Watch when connected to a compatible device, eliminating the need to take out their phone.

Scam Detection on Pixel Watch

Google detailed the new Scam Detection feature on the Pixel Watch 3 and the Pixel Watch 2 in a post on its community forum. It is said to leverage on-device artificial intelligence (AI) to analyse and identify patterns which are commonly used by scammers during conversations, flag them, and alert the user mid-call — all happening in real time. The company says it works when the supported Pixel Watch is connected to a compatible device; the Pixel 9 series.

Once turned on, a beep is audible at the start of the call and every few minutes. The feature automatically runs in the background during calls which could turn out to be a scam. If the conversational pattern is deemed to be a scam, it alerts the user via notification, sound, and vibration. Users can dismiss the notification or end the call using the Pixel Watch.

However, the company says it does not work in case of direct calls received on LTE models of the smartwatch.

The feature was first announced as part of the Pixel March Drop but was limited to the Pixel 9 and newer handsets. With its arrival on the Pixel Watch lineup, Google says it enables users to stay aware of scam callers with just a glance on their wrist, without having to access their phone.

On the Pixel 9 series, Scam Detection uses Gemini Nano. However, it leverages on-device machine learning models on older devices. It is currently available on a Pixel Watch 3 or the Watch 2 when connected to a Pixel 9 or newer handset via Bluetooth in the US in English. Google emphasises that while the feature is meant to protect Pixel users against scam callers, it isn't 100 percent accurate as scammers are often prone to change their tactics from time to time. The company advises users to pay heed when answering calls from unknown numbers.

Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Flagship build and design
  • Excellent display
  • Great cameras
  • Good battery life
  • AI features are fun
  • Bad
  • Processor is still not great
  • Heats up
  • No longer compact
Read detailed Google Pixel 9 review
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2424 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, Google Pixel Watch 3, Google Pixel Watch 2, Scam Detection, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Gemini Nano
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Vivo X200 Ultra to Get Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC; Colour Options Confirmed Ahead of April 21 Launch
Assassin's Creed Shadows' First Major Patch Brings Player-Requested Features, Bug Fixes, PS5 Pro Improvements

Related Stories

Google Pixel Watch 3 and Watch 2 Get AI-Powered Scam Detection Feature With Latest Update
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Red Rush Days Sale Offers Discounts on These Products
  2. Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Specifications Leaked; Said to Debut on This Date
  3. Samsung's One UI 7 Update Reportedly Rolling Out to Galaxy S24 Series
  4. CMF Phone 2 Pro, New Buds Lineup Launching in India on This Date
  5. Nothing Phone 3a's Essential Space May Have a Monthly Processing Limit
  6. Google Brings AI-Powered Scam Detection to Pixel Watch 3 and Watch 2
  7. LG 4K UHD Smart Monitors With WebOS Launched in India: See Price
  8. Apple Eyes India iPhone Production Boost Amidst Ongoing Tariff Troubles
  9. Honor Power to Launch on April 15; May Get 7,800mAh Battery
  10. iQOO Neo 10R Review: Excellent Value for Money?
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Watch Move India Launch Set for April 21; Design, Key Features Teased
  2. Google Pixel Watch 3 and Watch 2 Get AI-Powered Scam Detection Feature With Latest Update
  3. Vivo X200 Ultra to Get Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC; Colour Options Confirmed Ahead of April 21 Launch
  4. Google Brings Multimodal AI Mode Search to Google Lens, Expanding to More Users
  5. Poco F7 Allegedly Listed on BIS Website, Hinting at an Imminent India Launch
  6. Apple Reportedly Plans to Redirect iPhone Units From India to the US Amidst Ongoing Tariff Troubles
  7. Assassin's Creed Shadows' First Major Patch Brings Player-Requested Features, Bug Fixes, PS5 Pro Improvements
  8. Coinbase, Uniswap Officials to Join Crypto Task Force's Roundtable on Trading Regulations
  9. WhatsApp for iOS Testing Advanced Chat Privacy Feature Which Prevents Media Auto-Saving
  10. Honor Power Smartphone Set to Launch on April 15; Tipped to Get 7,800mAh Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »