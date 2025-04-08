Google on Tuesday announced the rollout of a new update for the Pixel Watch 3 and the Watch 2 which brings a new privacy-focussed feature previously limited to Pixel phones. As per the Mountain View-based tech giant, users in the US can now leverage the new Scam Detection feature to receive alerts about potentially scam callers on their supported Pixel Watch when connected to a compatible device, eliminating the need to take out their phone.

Scam Detection on Pixel Watch

Google detailed the new Scam Detection feature on the Pixel Watch 3 and the Pixel Watch 2 in a post on its community forum. It is said to leverage on-device artificial intelligence (AI) to analyse and identify patterns which are commonly used by scammers during conversations, flag them, and alert the user mid-call — all happening in real time. The company says it works when the supported Pixel Watch is connected to a compatible device; the Pixel 9 series.

Once turned on, a beep is audible at the start of the call and every few minutes. The feature automatically runs in the background during calls which could turn out to be a scam. If the conversational pattern is deemed to be a scam, it alerts the user via notification, sound, and vibration. Users can dismiss the notification or end the call using the Pixel Watch.

However, the company says it does not work in case of direct calls received on LTE models of the smartwatch.

The feature was first announced as part of the Pixel March Drop but was limited to the Pixel 9 and newer handsets. With its arrival on the Pixel Watch lineup, Google says it enables users to stay aware of scam callers with just a glance on their wrist, without having to access their phone.

On the Pixel 9 series, Scam Detection uses Gemini Nano. However, it leverages on-device machine learning models on older devices. It is currently available on a Pixel Watch 3 or the Watch 2 when connected to a Pixel 9 or newer handset via Bluetooth in the US in English. Google emphasises that while the feature is meant to protect Pixel users against scam callers, it isn't 100 percent accurate as scammers are often prone to change their tactics from time to time. The company advises users to pay heed when answering calls from unknown numbers.