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Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Storage Devices

Amazon is offering discounts of up to 50–80 percent on electronics and accessories during the sale.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 August 2026 17:18 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Storage Devices

Photo Credit: SanDisk

SanDisk's 1TB portable SSD is priced at Rs. 17,999

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Highlights
  • Seagate's 8TB external HDD is available for Rs. 24,749
  • UnionSine's 1TB HDD is available for Rs. 6,998
  • Select storage deals offer additional bank discounts
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Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is wrapping up today, August 12, giving shoppers one last chance to pick up storage devices at discounted prices. The sale includes a mix of external hard drives, portable SSDs and flash drives from brands such as Seagate, SanDisk, Kingster, UnionSine, iDiskk and HP. The deals cover different storage capacities and price points, from affordable flash drives for everyday backups to high-capacity external HDDs for users who need more space.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Storage Device Deals

Amazon is offering discounts of up to 50–80 percent on electronics and accessories during the sale, with further savings available through select payment offers. Eligible HDFC Bank transactions can get a 10 percent instant discount, while Prime members are also eligible for additional savings on select purchases. Some products carry extra coupons or cashback offers, which can further lower the final price.

The Seagate Expansion 8TB Desktop External HDD is the most expensive option in this selection at Rs. 24,749, reduced from Rs. 33,999. For portable storage, the SanDisk Extreme 1TB Portable External SSD is available at Rs. 17,999, down from Rs. 21,700, with no-cost EMI also shown on the listing.

The Seagate Expansion 1TB External HDD is priced at Rs. 9,699 against its Rs. 9,999 MRP, with an additional 10 percent discount available on eligible HDFC Bank cards. The UnionSine 1TB Portable HDD costs Rs. 6,998, down from Rs. 10,999, and offers up to 5 percent cashback with an Amazon Pay ICICI card.

For shoppers looking for smaller and more affordable storage options, the iDiskk 128GB iPhone Flash Drive is listed at Rs. 5,686, with a coupon bringing the payable price to Rs. 5,401.70. The 500GB Kingster external hard drives are available for Rs. 2,718 and Rs. 2,699, while the HP 128GB USB flash drive is the cheapest option in this selection at Rs. 1,319, down from Rs. 5,499.

We've also rounded up the best deals on other electronics featured in the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, including laptops, gaming monitors, gaming peripherals, smartphones, mirrorless cameras, and headphones. If you're planning to pick up more than just a storage device, these deal roundups are worth checking out before the sale wraps up.

Best Storage Device Deals in Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Seagate Expansion 8TB Desktop External HDD Rs. 33,999 Rs. 24,749 Buy Here
SanDisk Extreme 1TB Portable External SSD Rs. 21,700 Rs. 17,999 Buy Here
Seagate Expansion 1TB External HDD Rs. 9,999 Rs. 9,699 Buy Here
UnionSine 1TB External HDD Rs. 10,999 Rs. 6,998 Buy Here
iDiskk 128GB iPhone Flash Drive Rs. 6,719 Rs. 5,686 Buy Here
Kingster 500GB External HDD Rs. 3,900 Rs. 2,718 Buy Here
Kingster 500GB Ultra Slim External HDD Rs. 2,900 Rs. 2,699 Buy Here
HP 128GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive Rs. 5,499 Rs. 1,319 Buy Here
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Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, Amazon Freedom Sale, Amazon, storage device deals, external hard drive deals, HDD deals, SSD deals, portable SSD, external SSD, flash drive deals
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000

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