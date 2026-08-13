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  • Pova 8 Pro 5G India Launch Date Revealed Along With Design; Will Feature a Secondary Display on the Rear

Pova 8 Pro 5G India Launch Date Revealed Along With Design; Will Feature a Secondary Display on the Rear

Pova 8 Pro 5G was recently spotted on the Google Play Console with the model number TECNO-LK7.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 13 August 2026 14:29 IST
Pova 8 Pro 5G India Launch Date Revealed Along With Design; Will Feature a Secondary Display on the Rear

Photo Credit: Tecno

Pova 8 Pro 5G is offered in globally with a 13-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Pova 8 Pro 5G will feature a metal frame
  • Pova 8 Pro 5G will sport an Alive Matrix Display on the back
  • Pova 8 Pro 5G features were recently listed on the Tecno site
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Pova 8 Pro 5G will be launched in India next week, the smartphone maker has announced. As part of the announcement, the company has also teased the design of the upcoming smartphone. It is confirmed to be equipped with a secondary display on the back. The phone is also teased to feature a metal frame. The handset is already listed on global Tecno website with its key specifications, features, colour options, and other details. The Pova 8 Pro 5G has previously been spotted on the Google Play Console database, hinting at its imminent arrival. Globally, the Pova 8 Pro 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series chipset.

Pova 8 Pro 5G India Launch Set for August 18

In a press release on Thursday, the tech firm announced that the Pova 8 Pro 5G will be launched in India on August 18. The tech firm has also revealed that the upcoming smartphone will be equipped with a secondary display on the back, Alive Matrix Display, namely placed next to the camera module. The Pova 8 Pro 5G is teased to feature a new button finished in orange on the right side. The phone will also boast a flat metal frame. More details, including the key specifications and features, are expected to be revealed closer to the handset's launch.

The Pova 8 Pro 5G is already listed on Tecno's global website, along with its specifications, features, and colour options. Globally, the handset is offered in Arc White, Graphite Black, and Tundra Green colour options. It ships with Android 16-based HiOS 16. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate chipset, which is built on a 4nm SoC. The chipset is claimed to deliver up to 2.6GHz peak clock speed. It also features an Arm Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. The Pova 8 Pro 5G is listed with 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations.

Moreover, the global version of the Pova 8 Pro 5G sports a 6.78-inch (1,208 x 2,644 pixels) HyperLux AMOLED display, offering up to 144Hz refresh rate, 429 ppi pixel density, up to 4,500 nits peak brightness, 1.07 billion colours, and a 93.18 percent screen-to-body ratio. It measures 162.48x77.27x7.39mm and weighs about 189g.

For optics, the Pova 8 Pro 5G globally carries a dual rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel main shooter with optical image stabilisation and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It also sports a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The phone packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. It also features an under-display fingerprint scanner for security.

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Further reading: Pova 8 Pro 5G, Tecno, Pova 8 Pro 5G India Launch, Pova 8 Pro 5G Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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