Google has finally taken the wraps off its Pixel 11 series almost exactly a year after the Pixel 10. The new handsets come with a familiar design, but pack some notable upgrades under the hood. Even the base Pixel 11, which is the most affordable model in Google's lineup, gets the new Tensor G6 chipset, along with faster wireless charging, a larger battery, and the latest Android 17 OS. Some features, meanwhile, have been carried over from its predecessor, with the 6.3-inch 120Hz display being one of them.

Here's a comparison between the Google Pixel 11 and Google Pixel 10, highlighting their features, specifications, and pricing, to determine which of the two stands out.

Pixel 11 vs Pixel 10: Price in India

The Google Pixel 11 price in India starts at Rs. 89,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The company also offers a 12GB + 512GB configuration priced at Rs. 1,04,999. It is available in Pistachio, Hibiscus, Frost, and Obsidian colour options.

In comparison, the Pixel 10 was launched in India at Rs. 79,999 for its sole 12GB RAM + 256GB configuration. It was offered in Indigo, Frost, Lemongrass, and Obsidian colourways. This means the Pixel 11 carries a Rs. 10,000 higher starting price, while also introducing a higher-capacity 512GB storage option.

Pixel 11 vs Pixel 10: Design and Display

At first glance, the Pixel 11 and Pixel 10 are quite similar. Both models have the signature camera bar design, although the Pixel 11 has a slightly newer edge-to-edge glass camera bar that is claimed to be 40 percent thinner than that on the previous-generation model.

Both the Pixel 11 and Pixel 10 feature a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,424 pixels) OLED Super Actua display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,000 nits peak brightness level and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. Both phones also carry an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Google, however, has upgraded the biometric authentication on the Pixel 11. While the Pixel 10 was equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor, the Pixel 11 now has an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

Pixel 11 vs Pixel 10: Processor and Software

The biggest generational change comes in the form of a new processor. The Pixel 11 is powered by Google's Tensor G6 chipset, paired with the Titan M3 security chip. It comes with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

For comparison, the Pixel 10 runs on the previous-generation Tensor G5 SoC with a Titan M2 security chip. It has a sole 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration.

Both phones offer 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, but the Pixel 11 is available with up to 512GB of storage, compared to the sole 256GB storage configuration offered with the Pixel 10 at launch.

On the software front, the Pixel 11 ships with Android 17, while the Pixel 10 debuted with Android 16.

Pixel 11 vs Pixel 10: Cameras

Google has carried over the same camera setup as the Pixel 10 on its latest handset. Both handsets feature a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture, OIS, and LDAF, accompanied by a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 10.8-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom.

The Pixel 11 and Pixel 10 have a 10.5-megapixel front-facing camera. The smartphones offer features like Super Res Zoom up to 20x and AI-backed camera features such as Camera Coach.

Pixel 11 vs Pixel 10: Battery Life

The Google Pixel 11 packs a slightly larger 4,985mAh battery compared to the 4,970mAh battery on the Pixel 10. Both phones support 30W wired charging.

Wireless charging, however, has been upgraded on the Google Pixel 11. The handset supports 25W Qi 2.2 Pixelsnap wireless charging, compared to 15W Qi2 wireless charging on its predecessor.

FAQs

1. What is the price of the Google Pixel 11? The Google Pixel 11 price starts at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 74,700) for the 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage variant. It is also available in 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB configurations. 2. What is the price of the Google Pixel 10? The Google Pixel 10 had a launch price of Rs. 79,999 for the sole variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. 3. What are the colour options on the Google Pixel 11? The Google Pixel 11 is available in Pistachio, Hibiscus, Frost, and Obsidian colour options. Made by Google Roundup: Everything Announced Like Pixel 11 Series and More

Pixel 11 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Pixel 11 Price: US vs UK vs India vs Europe — Where Is It Cheapest to Buy? 4. What is the battery capacity of the Google Pixel 11? The Google Pixel 11 packs a 4,985mAh battery, which is slightly larger compared to the 4,970mAh battery on the Pixel 10.