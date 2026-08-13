Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Ghost of Yotei Will Get Its First Story Expansion and a New Roguelike Single Player Mode in October

Ghost of Yotei Will Get Its First Story Expansion and a New Roguelike Single-Player Mode in October

The Echoes of Sekigahara expansion will be released on October 1.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 13 August 2026 12:34 IST
Ghost of Yotei Will Get Its First Story Expansion and a New Roguelike Single-Player Mode in October

Photo Credit: Sony/ Sucker Punch

Echoes of Sekigahara will explore Atsu's past through flashbacks

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Ghost of Yotei was released on October 2, 2025
  • Echoes of Sekigahara will be available to purchase separately
  • Ghost of Yotei's Most Wanted mode will bring a roguelike challenge
Advertisement

Ghost of Yotei is getting its first expansion a year after its release. The story DLC, called Echoes of Sekigahara, will be released on October 1 alongside a trove of new content, developer Sucker Punch announced Wednesday. Ghost of Yotei will also be released in a Complete Edition package that bundles the main game, the expansion, and all additional content in a single release.

The new expansion will be the second major addition to Ghost of Yotei, which received the Legends multiplayer mode as part of a free update in March 2026. Aside from the Echoes of Sekigahara DLC, the game will add a ‘Most Wanted' mode, a new single-player combat survival challenge that brings a roguelike element to gameplay.

Echoes of Sekigahara Details

Sucker Punch and Sony shared an early look at the new content coming to Ghost of Yotei with a new trailer. Echoes of Sekigahara will dive into Atsu's past, exploring her role in the Battle of Sekigahara on the Japanese mainland before she returned to Ezo to exact her vengeance.

The new narrative chunk will also explore present-day events in Ezo, introducing Nagato, a figure from Atsu's past, and a new valley region once inhabited by The Snake, one of the antagonists from the main game. Echoes of Sekigahara will also add new enemies, heavy weapons, armor sets, dyes, and more.

Ghost of Yotei: Most Wanted, on the other hand, is a single-player combat survival mode that comes with a roguelike twist. In the mode, players can go on repeated bounty runs, defeating enemies and collecting new perks and playable characters. Each character will have mastery over a different weapon, adding depth and variety to each run. Sucker Punch said it would reveal more details about the upcoming story DLC and the ‘Most Wanted' mode in the coming weeks.

In addition to new game content, the samurai action-adventure title will receive quality of life updates and improvements. The Echoes of Sekigahara story DLC and the ‘Most Wanted' mode will be available as part of a new $69.99 Ghost of Yotei Complete Edition, which also includes the base game, the Ghost of Yotei Legends co-op mode, and all in-game content previously included in the game's Digital Deluxe Edition, along with a few new in-game items.

Those who buy the Complete Edition now can start playing the main game and all its previously released content and will get access to the upcoming story DLC and roguelike mode via a patch on October 1, when the Echoes of Sekigahara DLC and the ‘Most Wanted' mode are released.

Ghost of Yotei launched exclusively on PS5 on October 2, 2025. The action-adventure title, a follow-up to Ghost of Tsushima, received the Legends co-op mode in a free update on March 10, 2026.

Ghost of Yotei

Ghost of Yotei

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Stunning cinematic visualso
  • Slick and visceral combat
  • Compelling protagonist
  • Innovative exploration
  • Variety of modes
  • Flawless, bug-free performance
  • Bad
  • Risk-averse storytelling
  • Cumbersome combat UI
  • Mechanically similar to Ghost of Tsushima
Read detailed Sony Ghost of Yotei review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ghost of Yotei, Sucker Punch, Ghost of Yotei DLC, Ghost of Yotei Expansion, Sony, PS5
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Google Fitbit Air Confirmed to Launch in India in October: Specifications, Features

Related Stories

Ghost of Yotei Will Get Its First Story Expansion and a New Roguelike Single-Player Mode in October
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Tests Chat Themes With Animated Wallpapers on iOS: Report
  2. OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, and More
  3. Pixel 11 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  4. Google Pixel 11 vs iPhone 17: Price in India and Specifications Compared
  5. Vivo's New S50t Vitality Edition Packs a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset
  6. Here's When the Google Fitbit Air Will Launch in India
  7. Realme 16x 5G Goes on Sale in India With These Offers
  8. Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold vs Pixel 10 Pro Fold: What's The Difference
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Gets Up to Rs. 30,500 Discount in Freedom Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Reportedly Secures Better Deal for iPhone 18 Pro Series’ OLED Panels; iPhone 18 Leak Hints at New Upgrades
  2. Vivo Y6k Reportedly Spotted on Google Play Console; Could Arrive as Another Rebranded Y-Series Model
  3. BGMI Redeem Codes for August 13 Released: How to Claim Smiling Pal Backpack, Other Free Rewards
  4. WhatsApp May Soon Let iOS Users Add Animated Wallpapers to Chat Themes
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Gets Up to Rs. 30,500 Discount in Freedom Sale: Here's What You Need to Know
  6. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Helldivers 2, Hell Is Us and More Join PS Plus Game Catalogue in August
  7. Arizona Crypto ATM Law Helps 35 Scam Victims Recover $171,000 in Lost Funds
  8. CloudSEK Identifies AI Supply Chain Exposure Affecting More Than 2,500 Organisations
  9. Google Gemini Expands Connected Apps With OpenTable, Ticketmaster and More
  10. Realme 16x 5G Goes on Sale in India With 144Hz Display, 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Offers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »