Ghost of Yotei is getting its first expansion a year after its release. The story DLC, called Echoes of Sekigahara, will be released on October 1 alongside a trove of new content, developer Sucker Punch announced Wednesday. Ghost of Yotei will also be released in a Complete Edition package that bundles the main game, the expansion, and all additional content in a single release.

The new expansion will be the second major addition to Ghost of Yotei, which received the Legends multiplayer mode as part of a free update in March 2026. Aside from the Echoes of Sekigahara DLC, the game will add a ‘Most Wanted' mode, a new single-player combat survival challenge that brings a roguelike element to gameplay.

Echoes of Sekigahara Details

Sucker Punch and Sony shared an early look at the new content coming to Ghost of Yotei with a new trailer. Echoes of Sekigahara will dive into Atsu's past, exploring her role in the Battle of Sekigahara on the Japanese mainland before she returned to Ezo to exact her vengeance.

The new narrative chunk will also explore present-day events in Ezo, introducing Nagato, a figure from Atsu's past, and a new valley region once inhabited by The Snake, one of the antagonists from the main game. Echoes of Sekigahara will also add new enemies, heavy weapons, armor sets, dyes, and more.

Ghost of Yotei: Most Wanted, on the other hand, is a single-player combat survival mode that comes with a roguelike twist. In the mode, players can go on repeated bounty runs, defeating enemies and collecting new perks and playable characters. Each character will have mastery over a different weapon, adding depth and variety to each run. Sucker Punch said it would reveal more details about the upcoming story DLC and the ‘Most Wanted' mode in the coming weeks.

In addition to new game content, the samurai action-adventure title will receive quality of life updates and improvements. The Echoes of Sekigahara story DLC and the ‘Most Wanted' mode will be available as part of a new $69.99 Ghost of Yotei Complete Edition, which also includes the base game, the Ghost of Yotei Legends co-op mode, and all in-game content previously included in the game's Digital Deluxe Edition, along with a few new in-game items.

Those who buy the Complete Edition now can start playing the main game and all its previously released content and will get access to the upcoming story DLC and roguelike mode via a patch on October 1, when the Echoes of Sekigahara DLC and the ‘Most Wanted' mode are released.

Ghost of Yotei launched exclusively on PS5 on October 2, 2025. The action-adventure title, a follow-up to Ghost of Tsushima, received the Legends co-op mode in a free update on March 10, 2026.