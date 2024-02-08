Google has officially launched Gemini Advanced. After multiple reports and Google CEO Sundar Pichai's statements during the company's quarterly earnings call confirming its arrival, the subscription tier of the tech giant's most powerful AI model is now live. Alongside Bard, the free version of the generative AI chatbot, which now runs on the Gemini Pro model, has also been renamed Gemini. As a promotional offering, Gemini Advanced is currently being offered for no charge for two months.

Pichai announced the launch of the subscription tier of the AI in its newsroom and said, “The version with Ultra will be called Gemini Advanced, a new experience far more capable at reasoning, following instructions, coding, and creative collaboration.” He also revealed that the Gemini Advanced subscription will be called the Google One AI Premium plan and will be bundled with Google One. As a result, users who subscribe to it will also get all the other benefits of Google One and 2TB of cloud storage space.

Highlighting its features, a separate post mentioned that Gemini Ultra could " create step-by-step instructions, sample quizzes or back-and-forth discussions” and become a personal tutor for a user seeking guidance for academic purposes or looking to upskill. The Ultra model is proficient in advanced coding and can help users in generating, analysing, editing, as well as debugging complex coding tasks. Further, digital creators can benefit from Google Advanced subscription as it can generate content, analyse recent trends, and offer ideas and inspiration for engagement and audience growth.

The free version of Gemini (which is trained on Gemini Pro) and Gemini Advanced will be available on the website, and an Android app. iOS users can try out the AI assistant through the Google app. The monthly subscription price for Google Advanced has been set at Rs. 1,950 a month. However, the tech giant is currently running a promotional offer where users can try it out for two months without a charge.

Alongside the launch of the subscription tier, Google also officially renamed Bard to Gemini. “Bard has been the best way for people to directly experience our most capable models. To reflect the advanced tech at its core, Bard will now simply be called Gemini,” added Pichai.

