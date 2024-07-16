Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Pixel 9 Pro Could Reportedly Offer Free One Year Gemini Advanced Subscription at Launch

Google Pixel 9 Pro Could Reportedly Offer Free One-Year Gemini Advanced Subscription at Launch

As per the report, the free Gemini Advanced subscription might be extended to Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 XL, and Pixel 9 Fold.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 July 2024 12:25 IST
Google Pixel 9 Pro Could Reportedly Offer Free One-Year Gemini Advanced Subscription at Launch

Photo Credit: Google

The Gemini Advanced subscription in India is priced at Rs. 1,950 a month

Highlights
  • Gemini Advanced subscription also offers 2TB of cloud storage
  • Pixel 9 Pro will reportedly start at EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 99,000)
  • Google Pixel 9 series could be launched on August 13
Advertisement

Google Pixel 9 Pro could reportedly launch with a free one-year subscription to Gemini Advanced. The Pixel 9 series, comprising of the base model, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to arrive on August 13 when the tech giant hosts its annual Made by Google event. While not much is known about the devices, a new report claims that the Pro models might offer the benefits of the Gemini Advanced subscription, including 2TB of cloud storage.

Pixel 9 Pro to Reportedly Get Free Gemini Advanced Subscription

According to a report by 9to5Google, the details for this offer were spotted within the latest Google app beta (version 15.28). A string of code in the app contained the message, “Your Pixel Pro gives you access to a 1-year subscription to Gemini Advanced, our most capable AI model with priority access to new features, at no cost to you.”

The text has not been made visible so beta users may not see it. The publication was able to access it by decompiling the Android Application Package (APK).

It is possible that the tech giant embedded this offer for the upcoming Pixel 9 Pro smartphone, and it is only triggered when the Google app is accessed using the designated phone. The report also claims that “Pro” could refer to all three models including the Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold which are expected to make their debut at the company's event.

Gemini Advanced subscription was launched by Google in February, alongside the introduction of the Gemini Pro artificial intelligence (AI) model. It has since been replaced with the Gemini 1.5 Pro AI model with a one million token context window. It is part of the Google One AI Premium plan. Subscribers will be able to use Gemini features across Google's apps such as Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and more.

The company will also offer subscribers a chance to use the new and experimental features before others. Alongside, users will also get 2TB of cloud storage and all other Google One benefits. Currently, the Gemini Advanced subscription is available in India at the price of Rs. 1,950 a month.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Pixel 9 Pro, Google Pixel 9, Google, Gemini, Gemini Advanced, AI, Artificial intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
iOS 18 May Let Users Recover ‘Accidentally’ Deleted Photos and Videos on iPhone: Report

Related Stories

Google Pixel 9 Pro Could Reportedly Offer Free One-Year Gemini Advanced Subscription at Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 13 Pro 5G Series Set to Launch in India on This Day
  2. iOS 18, iPadOS 18 Public Beta Released: How to Install, Features, More
  3. Poco Launches C61 Airtel Exclusive Edition With Free Prepaid Data
  4. Apple HomePod Mini Introduced in New Midnight Colour Option in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra May Get Major Changes to Its Design
#Latest Stories
  1. Visa Partners Wirex to Offer Crypto Payment Services to Merchants Globally
  2. Realme 13 Pro 5G Reportedly Spotted on Indonesian Certification Website, Confirming Its Moniker
  3. Realme Watch S2 India Launch Date Set for July 30; Retail Box Leaks Online
  4. Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 Launch Date Set for July 19; Redmi K70 Ultra to Debut Alongside
  5. Poco C61 Airtel Exclusive Edition With 50GB Free Data Launched in India: Specifications, Price
  6. Google Pixel 9 Pro Could Reportedly Offer Free One-Year Gemini Advanced Subscription at Launch
  7. iOS 18 May Let Users Recover ‘Accidentally’ Deleted Photos and Videos on iPhone: Report
  8. iOS 18, iPadOS 18 Public Beta Released: How to Install, Features, More
  9. Apple HomePod Mini Introduced in New Midnight Colour Option in India: Check Price
  10. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series to Be Launched in October, Tipster Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »