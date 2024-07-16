Google Pixel 9 Pro could reportedly launch with a free one-year subscription to Gemini Advanced. The Pixel 9 series, comprising of the base model, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to arrive on August 13 when the tech giant hosts its annual Made by Google event. While not much is known about the devices, a new report claims that the Pro models might offer the benefits of the Gemini Advanced subscription, including 2TB of cloud storage.

Pixel 9 Pro to Reportedly Get Free Gemini Advanced Subscription

According to a report by 9to5Google, the details for this offer were spotted within the latest Google app beta (version 15.28). A string of code in the app contained the message, “Your Pixel Pro gives you access to a 1-year subscription to Gemini Advanced, our most capable AI model with priority access to new features, at no cost to you.”

The text has not been made visible so beta users may not see it. The publication was able to access it by decompiling the Android Application Package (APK).

It is possible that the tech giant embedded this offer for the upcoming Pixel 9 Pro smartphone, and it is only triggered when the Google app is accessed using the designated phone. The report also claims that “Pro” could refer to all three models including the Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold which are expected to make their debut at the company's event.

Gemini Advanced subscription was launched by Google in February, alongside the introduction of the Gemini Pro artificial intelligence (AI) model. It has since been replaced with the Gemini 1.5 Pro AI model with a one million token context window. It is part of the Google One AI Premium plan. Subscribers will be able to use Gemini features across Google's apps such as Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and more.

The company will also offer subscribers a chance to use the new and experimental features before others. Alongside, users will also get 2TB of cloud storage and all other Google One benefits. Currently, the Gemini Advanced subscription is available in India at the price of Rs. 1,950 a month.