Gemini AI Assistant Can Now Answer Questions, Perform Tasks Even When Android Device Is Locked

Gemini AI assistant will be able to set, stop, and snooze alarms directly from the lock screen.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 18 July 2024 18:55 IST
Photo Credit: Google

This Gemini AI feature was first announced during the Google I/O event earlier this year

  • Earlier Gemini needed to invoke Google Assistant to perform certain tasks
  • Gemini AI can be triggered by saying ‘Hey Google’ on the lock screen
  • Google recently released Google Vids via Workspace Labs
Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) assistant on Android is getting a new upgrade and users will now be able to access it and get it to perform certain tasks even when the device is locked. While the AI-powered virtual assistant was able to respond on the lock screen earlier, completing any tasks required invoking Google Assistant. With this update, users can not only do tasks such as setting, stopping, and snoozing alarms but can also ask general questions and find the answers without unlocking the device.

Gemini AI Assistant Can Now Operate on the Lock Screen

The new feature update was announced on a support page for Gemini. The update stated, “You can get help from Gemini by touch or by saying “Hey Google” (if on) when your device is locked, based on your lock screen settings.”

Interestingly, the command ‘Hey Google' works even if the screen is turned off. The prompt automatically wakes the screen and shows the Gemini AI bottom sheet interface where the user can continue to verbally command the virtual assistant or type in the query. The Gemini AI assistant opens a full-screen window to show the answer, just how it works when the device is unlocked. Once the Gemini window is closed, the lock screen appears.

Apart from asking the AI general questions, users can also use it to set, stop, and snooze alarms, set and stop timers, pause and play songs, as well as turn on the flashlight or control the volume. While these tasks are still done using Google Assistant, the interface is now much smoother, and the user does not have to wait for the command to be fulfilled.

However, to get the Gemini AI to answer general questions on the lock screen, the user must have allowed Gemini to operate on the lock screen. To do this, users can open Gemini > tap on Profile picture > tap Gemini on lock screen > turn on Responses on lock screen.

Similarly, to allow Gemini to perform tasks on the lock screen, users will need to allow the AI assistant to use Google Assistant's capabilities. To do this, open Gemini on your Android device. Tap on the profile picture or initials. Open Settings. Tap on Google Assistant features > Google Assistant on lock screen > Turn Responses on lock screen.

Further reading: Gemini, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Google, Android
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
