Apple released the iOS 18.2 Developer Beta 3 update for iPhone on Monday. It builds upon the previous updates as the Cupertino-based tech giant continues to test the second batch of features powered by Apple Intelligence — the company's artificial intelligence (AI) suite for iPhone and other devices. Apple's latest update is not a substantial introduction but still includes tweaks to the video player in the Photos app, updated dark mode icons for apps, and more.

With iOS 18, Apple introduced a complete overhaul to the Photos app which now has a new user interface (UI). However, not all of the changes were wholeheartedly accepted by users, including the new video player which appeared with a white border all around during initial playback. Apple's latest update finally rectifies this issue, meaning users will not have to tap on the screen to get full-screen video playback.

The icon for Airdrop in the share sheet has also been updated in line with Apple's new dark mode. It also includes a feature exclusive to the iPhone 16 series. With the new Require Screen on setting, users will only be able to launch the Camera or other third-party camera apps on the iPhone with the Camera Control button if the screen is on.

Spotted by 9to5Mac, iOS 18.2 Developer Beta 3 brings new icons for the new Climate and Media apps that are set to arrive with the next-generation Carplay. It is also reported to include a completely customisable navigation bar in the TV app on iPad. In addition to new features, Apple says its latest update fixes issues related to Precision Finding and more features of AirPods, AirTags and other Find My accessories.

Furthermore, the update's code is also said to include more stringent enforcement of the requirements for taking advantage of Apple Intelligence features. It includes a list of “authorised devices” to prevent bypassing restrictions that might allow users to access the AI suite on older devices.

Gadgets 360 staff members were able to verify the update's availability and its new features on the iPhone 15 Pro.