Technology News
English Edition

iOS 18.2 Developer Beta 3 Update for iPhone Rolling Out Now: Here's What’s New

Users will not have to tap the screen to get full-screen video playback in Photos app.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 November 2024 10:50 IST
iOS 18.2 Developer Beta 3 Update for iPhone Rolling Out Now: Here's What’s New

iOS 18.2 Developer Beta 3 update is now available for download on iPhone

Highlights
  • iOS 18.2 Developer Beta 3 brings changes to Photos app
  • The update is only available to developers registered with Apple
  • It also includes new app icons for Airdrop and Carplay features
Advertisement

Apple released the iOS 18.2 Developer Beta 3 update for iPhone on Monday. It builds upon the previous updates as the Cupertino-based tech giant continues to test the second batch of features powered by Apple Intelligence — the company's artificial intelligence (AI) suite for iPhone and other devices. Apple's latest update is not a substantial introduction but still includes tweaks to the video player in the Photos app, updated dark mode icons for apps, and more.

iOS 18.2 Developer Beta 3 Update: What's New

With iOS 18, Apple introduced a complete overhaul to the Photos app which now has a new user interface (UI). However, not all of the changes were wholeheartedly accepted by users, including the new video player which appeared with a white border all around during initial playback. Apple's latest update finally rectifies this issue, meaning users will not have to tap on the screen to get full-screen video playback.

The icon for Airdrop in the share sheet has also been updated in line with Apple's new dark mode. It also includes a feature exclusive to the iPhone 16 series. With the new Require Screen on setting, users will only be able to launch the Camera or other third-party camera apps on the iPhone with the Camera Control button if the screen is on.

Spotted by 9to5Mac, iOS 18.2 Developer Beta 3 brings new icons for the new Climate and Media apps that are set to arrive with the next-generation Carplay. It is also reported to include a completely customisable navigation bar in the TV app on iPad. In addition to new features, Apple says its latest update fixes issues related to Precision Finding and more features of AirPods, AirTags and other Find My accessories.

Furthermore, the update's code is also said to include more stringent enforcement of the requirements for taking advantage of Apple Intelligence features. It includes a list of “authorised devices” to prevent bypassing restrictions that might allow users to access the AI suite on older devices.

Gadgets 360 staff members were able to verify the update's availability and its new features on the iPhone 15 Pro.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iOS 18.2, iOS 18.2 Features, iOS 18.2 Developer Beta 3, iOS 18.2 Developer Beta 3 Features, iOS 18, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
What is the Digital Assets Platform Being Discussed by the BRICS Group?

Related Stories

iOS 18.2 Developer Beta 3 Update for iPhone Rolling Out Now: Here's What’s New
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Neo 10 Series Launch Officially Confirmed
  2. Realme GT 7 Pro Camera Features Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  3. Asus ROG Phone 9 Spotted on Geekbench ML Ahead of November 19 Launch
  4. iOS 18.2 Developer Beta 3 Brings Major Change to Video Playback on iPhone
  5. iPhone 17 Air Might Not Be as Thick as Apple Planned, Tipster Claims
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Could Get Same Chipset as Galaxy S24 Series
  7. Oppo Find X8 Series, ColorOS 15 India Launch Set for November 21
  8. Vivo X200 Series Tipped to Launch Globally on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 17 Air Might Not Be as Thick as Apple Planned Due to Technical Challenges, Tipster Claims
  2. Asus ROG Phone 9 Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench ML With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 24GB RAM
  3. Google's Quick Share App Now Available for Snapdragon X Elite, Other ARM Devices Running Windows 11
  4. iOS 18.2 Developer Beta 3 Update for iPhone Rolling Out Now: Here's What’s New
  5. Asif Ali’s Kishkindha Kaandam Reported to Stream on Disney+ Hotstar
  6. A Very Royal Scandal OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch the British Historical Drama Series
  7. Bagheera OTT Release Reportedly Confirmed: When and Where to Watch Prashanth Neel’s Kannada Thriller
  8. Allu Arjun on Unstoppable OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Chimpanzees’ Task Performance Improves With Human Audience, Study Finds
  10. What is the Digital Assets Platform Being Discussed by the BRICS Group?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »