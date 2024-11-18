Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Apple Evaluating Development of Its Own TV Set Alongside Upcoming Smart Home Devices: Mark Gurman

Apple Evaluating Development of Its Own TV Set Alongside Upcoming Smart Home Devices: Mark Gurman

Apple could consider working on a TV set that may arrive alongside several smart home devices that are said to be in development at the company.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 18 November 2024 12:06 IST
Apple Evaluating Development of Its Own TV Set Alongside Upcoming Smart Home Devices: Mark Gurman

Photo Credit: Apple

The Apple TV box competes with other devices that run on Android TV OS and Fire OS

Highlights
  • Apple is considering the launch of its first-ever TV set
  • The purported Apple TV set could offer Siri, HomeKit integration
  • Apple is also expected to launch several smart home devices
Advertisement

Apple is considering the development of its own TV set, according to details shared by Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. The possibility of an Apple-branded TV set was mentioned in his weekly Power On newsletter, where he discussed Apple's purported smart home hub, which is said to arrive as a wall-mounted device. The Apple TV box (with tvOS) competes with similar devices that run on Android TV OS and Fire OS, but the company is yet to introduce its own TV set.

Apple TV Set Could Compete With Offerings From Popular TV Manufacturers

Gurman writes that Apple is "evaluating" the development of an "Apple-branded TV set" in his newsletter, which suggests that the company is at a very early stage. However, MacRumors points out that this is not the first time that word of Apple's plans to make its own TV have surfaced online — the company was rumoured to be developing its own TV as early as 2009.

Apple's purported TV set would arrive as part of several smart devices being developed by the company, according to Gurman. The journalist previously revealed that the first of these devices would be a wall-mounted smart home hub that could control other devices and offer support for features like video calling.

However, Gurman says that if the smart home hub fails, Apple could "rethink its smart home ambitions once again". The company is said to be working on a more advanced version of the smart home hub, equipped with a robotic arm, that could arrive with a higher $1,000 (roughly Rs. 84,400) price tag.

If the company is thinking of developing its own TV set, the company would face competition from several manufacturers such as Sony, Samsung, LG, and Sharp — these firms offer a range of TVs across price models, while Apple can be expected to introduce a model with high-end specifications.

Apple's TV set could also offer support for features available on its TV box that include SiriHomeKit, and more. It's currently unclear whether Apple will use the same operating system — tvOS — on the purported TV set. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple TV set, Apple TV, Apple, Smart Home
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Apple’s AirTag 2 to Launch in 2025 With Better Chip, Privacy Improvements: Mark Gurman

Related Stories

Apple Evaluating Development of Its Own TV Set Alongside Upcoming Smart Home Devices: Mark Gurman
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Neo 10 Series Will Launch in China on November 26 With This Chipset
  2. Realme GT 7 Pro Will Launch in India With a Smaller Battery
  3. Oppo Reno 13 Series Launch Date Confirmed; Chipset Details Surface Online
  4. Apple Might Be Thinking of Making Its Own TV Set, but There's a Catch
  5. Apple Could Launch AirTag 2 Next Year With These Features
  6. Nubia Z70 Ultra Design Revealed; Will Arrive in These Colourways
  7. AI Technology Detects Cancerous Brain Tumours in 10 Seconds During Surgery
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 13 Update Introduces Macro Mode on Default Camera App in China: How it Works
  2. Octopuses May Become Earth's Next Dominant Species if Humans Go Extinct, Claims New Study
  3. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Settles Around $90,500 Mark as Prices of Ether and Other Altcoins Rise 
  4. Google Docs Gets Upgraded With Gemini-Powered Text-to-Image Generation Feature
  5. AI Technology Detects Cancerous Brain Tumours in 10 Seconds During Surgery
  6. Google Gemini Integration With Apple Intelligence Reportedly Delayed to 2025
  7. Nubia Z70 Ultra Design Revealed Ahead of November 21 Launch; Confirmed to Arrive in Three Colourways
  8. Apple Reportedly Plans to Discontinue Lightning to 3.5mm Headphone Jack Adapter
  9. Google Pixel Tablet 2 Key Features Leaked; Tipped to Get Improved SoC, New Camera
  10. Apple Evaluating Development of Its Own TV Set Alongside Upcoming Smart Home Devices: Mark Gurman
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »