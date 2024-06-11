Apple surprised many when it announced the integration of OpenAI's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT across its upcoming operating systems during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 keynote session. This is the first time the tech giant has given a third-party systemwide access to its platform. However, this is just the beginning, if a new report is to be believed. The company is reportedly ready to open its platform for further AI integrations with Google's Gemini and other leading AI models.

Apple reportedly open for AI integration with Google Gemini

According to a report by 9to5Mac, Apple shared its future AI plans in a post-WWDC keynote discussion. During the session that was moderated by YouTuber iJustine, Craig Federighi, Senior Vice President of Software Engineering at Apple hinted that Gemini could also be integrated with Apple platforms in the future.

“And so we may look forward to doing integrations with different models like Google Gemini in the future. I mean, nothing to announce right now, but that's our direction,” Federighi was quoted as saying.

Reportedly, Federighi's mention of Google Gemini was in context to Apple's intentions of bringing multiple AI models to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and other operating systems. He highlighted that the company wanted to give users a preference in using an AI model of their choosing as different large language models (LLMs) could be adept in different tasks.

He also added that the decision to onboard ChatGPT first was taken as the tech giant wanted to “start with the best,” as per the publication.

Apple integrates ChatGPT across operating systems

During the WWDC 2024 keynote session, Apple announced that it was integrating ChatGPT access within its upcoming operating systems for iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices. The chatbot will bring various AI features across text and images. Siri will also be able to tap into ChatGPT's knowledge base to bring answers to various user queries. However, users will have to opt-in before Siri can share the query and any photo or document with the chatbot.

ChatGPT's capabilities will also be available for users via the systemwide Writing Tools. The Compose feature will also allow users to generate images using the chatbot. Notably, Apple is leveraging GPT-4o-powered ChatGPT for its AI features.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.