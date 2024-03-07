Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp’s Third Party Chats Feature Will Uphold End to End Encryption, Reveals Meta

WhatsApp’s Third-Party Chats Feature Will Uphold End-to-End Encryption, Reveals Meta

Meta said that the third-party chats feature will take more than three months before it is ready for public use.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 March 2024 14:06 IST
WhatsApp’s Third-Party Chats Feature Will Uphold End-to-End Encryption, Reveals Meta

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Christian Wiediger

Meta shared that it has been building interoperability in messaging for nearly two years

Highlights
  • Third-party platforms will have to sign an agreement with WhatsApp
  • Group chats and calling features will be added in the future
  • WhatsApp uses the Noise Protocol Framework to encrypt data
Advertisement

WhatsApp will take some more time to bring third-party chats feature to users, Meta explained on Wednesday. As per the European Union's (EU) Digital Markets Act (DMA), which went live on March 6, platforms are required to offer messaging interoperability in individual conversations in the region within three months. However, Meta said it will take the messaging platform more than the allotted time, citing limitations in implementing end-to-end encryption (E2EE) architecture for third-party providers. The company also said that features such as group chats as well as audio and video calling will only be possible after 2024.

In a detailed post, Meta highlighted the workings of its interoperability features, its plans to work with other messaging platforms, and the limitations that are stopping it from adding the feature for users within the given time frame. The tech giant said that it has been building a safety and privacy-centric process for interoperability for nearly two years and has consulted the European Commission.

According to the social media giant, the technical challenges with interoperability are the main reason for the delay. However, it is targeting that by the end of the year, it will be able to implement individual text messaging, voice messages, as well as the sharing of images, videos, and other attached files between end users. While it did not provide a timeline, Meta mentioned that implementing group chats and calling features remains in its plans.

To make interoperability possible with WhatsApp, third-party providers will need to sign an agreement to enable third-party chats. “In order to maximise user security, we would prefer third-party providers to use the Signal Protocol. Since this has to work for everyone however, we will allow third-party providers to use a compatible protocol if they are able to demonstrate it offers the same security guarantees as Signal,” Meta added.

Delving into the technicalities, the post explained that WhatsApp uses the Noise Protocol Framework to encrypt all data between the end user and the servers. As a part of the protocol, third-party providers will need to perform something the company calls ‘Noise Handshake', which describes the process of providing a payload to the server along with the JWT Token.

As part of the Noise Protocol, the third-party client must perform a “Noise Handshake” every time the client connects to the WhatsApp server. Part of this Handshake is providing a payload to the server which also contains the JSON Web Token (JWT Token). It is a proposed standard to create data with the option to add signature and encryption. This will be the key to connecting with WhatsApp's servers.

Meanwhile, Meta also said that while it will take responsibility for E2EE while the data is in WhatsApp's servers and in transit, it cannot ensure the same once the data has been received by the third-party client.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Third Party Chats, Digital Markets Act, DMA, Meta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
ED Files Charges Against Chinese-Origin Directors, Others in Crypto Mining App Case

Related Stories

WhatsApp’s Third-Party Chats Feature Will Uphold End-to-End Encryption, Reveals Meta
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V30, V30 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras Debut in India: See Price
  2. OnePlus 13 Early Render Showcases a Fresh Camera Layout: See Here
  3. OnePlus Nord 4 May Launch Soon, Model Codename Tipped
  4. Apple Working on a 20.3-Inch Foldable MacBook: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. Poco X6 Neo Teased to Launch in India Soon
  6. Samsung Galaxy M14 4G With 50-Megapixel Camera Listed Online in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Adds a New Gemini AI Feature That Will Let Users Fine-Tune Its Responses
  2. Apple Modifies Proposed App Store Changes to Comply With New EU Rules After Criticism From Developers
  3. Apple Said to Be Working on a 20.3-Inch Foldable MacBook, Expected to Enter Production in 2027
  4. Google's Tensor G4 SoC to Adopt FOWLP Technology to Improve Heat Management, Power Efficiency: Report
  5. WhatsApp’s Third-Party Chats Feature Will Uphold End-to-End Encryption, Reveals Meta
  6. Vivo V30, V30 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. ED Files Charges Against Chinese-Origin Directors, Others in Crypto Mining App Case
  8. OnePlus Nord 4 May Launch Soon, Model Codename Tipped
  9. Vivo X Fold 3, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Launch Tipped for March End, Renders of Vanilla Model Leaked Online
  10. Bitcoin, Ether Recover Pricewise After Brief Pullback, Shiba Inu and Chainlink See Minor Dips
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »